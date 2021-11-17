Florida dealership employee dies in apparent accident involving truck

Accident took the life of a 'long-time and well-loved employee.'

Staff reports

An employee of an auto dealership in the Florida Panhandle died Monday evening in an apparent accident involving a pickup, according to local reports.

The 34-year-old man was working under a heavy-duty pickup at Hill-Kelly Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Pensacola when the vehicle slipped off the ramps it was on and fatally pinned the employee, police told a local ABC affiliate.

Police are investigating what caused the truck to roll but are otherwise looking at the event as a tragic accident.

A representative for the dealership could not be reached by phone Wednesday afternoon.

The retailer sent a statement to local media saying the accident took the life of a "long-time and well-loved employee."

Penske Automotive acquires commercial truck dealerships
