Five Star Automotive Group acquires Honda, Mitsubishi and Toyota dealerships

Growing Five Star Automotive Group, which entered the Midwest last year with an Indiana acquisition, bolstered its presence in the region with a three-store purchase in Ohio late in the second quarter.

Five Star Automotive on June 28 bought Sunnyside Honda and Sunnyside Mitsubishi, both in Middleburg Heights, and Sunnyside Toyota in North Olmsted from Sunnyside Automotive Group.

It marks the first Honda and Mitsubishi dealerships for Five Star and its first locations in Ohio, according to the group's website. North Olmsted and Middleburg Heights are southwest of Cleveland.

The stores were renamed Honda of Middleburg Heights, Middleburg Heights Mitsubishi and Westside Toyota.

Five Star, of Atlanta, bought five dealerships from Mike Raisor Automotive Group in Lafayette, Ind., in February 2021.

The Five Star group, a family-owned operation, was founded in 1986 with one Dodge dealership in Macon, Ga. It has grown to 29 dealerships in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana and now Ohio.

Bob Morris of Tim Lamb Group, a buy-sell firm in Columbus, Ohio, represented Sunnyside Automotive in the transaction.