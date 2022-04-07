Findlay Automotive buys Toyota, Lexus dealerships from Asbury in Washington

Findlay Automotive Group of Henderson, Nev., has acquired two Larry H. Miller dealerships in Washington state from Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Findlay CFO Tyler Corder announced the acquisition in a Twitter post on Thursday. He confirmed to Automotive News that the transaction closed on Friday to buy Larry H. Miller Downtown Toyota Spokane and Larry H. Miller Lexus Spokane.

Corder said the dealerships will be renamed Findlay Toyota Spokane and Findlay Lexus Spokane.

Asbury bought the dealerships as part of its December megadeal to acquire Larry H. Miller Dealerships of Sandy, Utah. Asbury has sold a handful of dealerships it acquired in that transaction, including Larry H. Miller Toyota Albuquerque, which it sold Friday to Group 1 Automotive Inc. Last month, Asbury sold a Larry H. Miller Toyota dealership in Colorado to Baxter Auto Group and two other Colorado Larry H. Miller Toyota stores to Corwin Automotive Group.

This is Findlay Automotive's first Lexus store and also its first dealerships in Washington state, Corder said. The group has stores in Post Falls, Idaho, about 30 miles away, he said.

"Toyota and Lexus are obviously awesome franchises," Corder said. "We hadn't had a Lexus dealership before. We kind of had our eye on [one]."

Corder said Findlay Automotive now has dealerships in six Western states.

Findlay Automotive ranks No. 19 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 29,831 new-vehicles in 2021.