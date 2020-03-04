FCA sales boss Bigland will depart in April following ‘amicable’ settlement

DETROIT — Reid Bigland, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales executive who claimed in a 2019 lawsuit that his employer retaliated against him for aiding a U.S. investigation into sales-reporting practices, is leaving April 3.

Bigland, 53, is FCA's U.S. sales chief, head of the Ram brand and chairman, president and CEO of FCA Canada. Bigland said in a statement that it "has been a privilege to have been part of the FCA family and to have worked alongside our dealer business partners."

His duties will be split among three other FCA executives: Jeff Kommor , vice president of sales and fleet operations, will become head of U.S. sales; David Buckingham, COO of FCA Canada, will assume the leadership duties for that unit; and Mike Koval , director of Ram's U.S. product marketing, will be interim head of the Ram brand in North America.

They will all report to Mark Stewart , COO for FCA North America. Bigland will assist with the changeover process.

Bigland's attorney, Deborah Gordon, confirmed that the two sides came to an amicable resolution at the beginning of the year. She couldn't share other details.

An FCA spokesman said "all matters pertaining to legal actions between Reid and the company have been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved."