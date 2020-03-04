FCA sales boss Bigland will depart in April following ‘amicable’ settlement

Bigland

Bigland continued to carry out his duties after filing the suit. He led FCA's make meeting with dealers during the NADA Show last month in Las Vegas.

DETROIT — Reid Bigland, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales executive who claimed in a 2019 lawsuit that his employer retaliated against him for aiding a U.S. investigation into sales-reporting practices, is leaving April 3.

Bigland, 53, is FCA's U.S. sales chief, head of the Ram brand and chairman, president and CEO of FCA Canada. Bigland said in a statement that it "has been a privilege to have been part of the FCA family and to have worked alongside our dealer business partners."

His duties will be split among three other FCA executives: Jeff Kommor, vice president of sales and fleet operations, will become head of U.S. sales; David Buckingham, COO of FCA Canada, will assume the leadership duties for that unit; and Mike Koval, director of Ram's U.S. product marketing, will be interim head of the Ram brand in North America.

They will all report to Mark Stewart, COO for FCA North America. Bigland will assist with the changeover process.

Bigland's attorney, Deborah Gordon, confirmed that the two sides came to an amicable resolution at the beginning of the year. She couldn't share other details.

An FCA spokesman said "all matters pertaining to legal actions between Reid and the company have been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved."

Bigland, amid the highly unusual public dispute for a senior executive at a major corporation, continued to carry out his duties after filing the suit. He led FCA's make meeting with dealers during the NADA Show last month in Las Vegas.

Whistleblower case

Bigland's whistleblower lawsuit claimed FCA retaliated against him because of his participation in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the company's sales reporting and his decision to sell his FCA stock.

The complaint portrays Bigland as a scapegoat for sales practices that were changed in July 2016, when the company admitted that a 75-month streak of year-over-year gains had actually ended three years earlier. Last year, FCA agreed to pay $40 million as part of a legal settlement with the SEC over the fraudulent sales reports.

Bigland accused the automaker of withholding 90 percent of his pay after he cooperated with federal investigators.

The suit was filed May 24 in a Detroit-area court and moved to federal court in early June. Bigland withdrew the lawsuit in October for technical reasons, and his attorney said they would refile in December, but they never did.

Bigland took charge of U.S. sales a little more than a year into the infamous streak that started in April 2010. He energized dealers who were struggling in the aftermath of Chrysler's 2009 bankruptcy and helped them lure more customers with big discounts, offering large bonuses to stores that hit their targets.

In a statement released to Automotive News, FCA CEO Mike Manley thanked Bigland for "his years of tireless leadership and many valued contributions to the company."

