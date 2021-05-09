FCA employee-discount scheme a mystery

Some workers got hit repeatedly with fraudulent deals.
One Michigan employee, who asked to not be identified, said her number was used at a Detroit-area store five times from 2018 through 2020. She gave it out once for a legitimate deal at that dealership, then noticed later that more transactions popped up on her employee dashboard.
She called one of the customers who made a purchase with her discount. The man, who was listed in the deal as being her brother-in-law, told her he didn't know a stranger's personal information was used, saying that the salesperson had just informed him that he could get a discount.
"I don't have a brother-in-law," said the worker, who had a passcode added to her account to protect it after consulting with the automaker.
Naylor said she never bought a vehicle from Parkway or gave the store her employee number. Her husband once took their Dodge Durango to Parkway for airbag recall work, so she wonders if her information was retrieved somehow then. Or maybe using Ram's website to configure a truck, which led to numerous follow-up calls from Parkway, played a role.
Looking back, Naylor still remembers feeling anxious after seeing that someone she didn't know had gotten a family discount with her information. The online dashboard, she said, listed who bought the vehicle and the name of the dealership.
Naylor looked up her employee account after seeing a Facebook post about a worker at another FCA plant whose employee number had been stolen and used at Parkway. She didn't believe it at first, only to discover the same thing had happened to her.
Having just graduated from temp status, she was concerned after remembering that FCA had sent a letter to workers saying they were responsible for the use of their numbers. Potential penalties for misuse include termination.
"I definitely did not sell mine, so something is really weird," Naylor said.