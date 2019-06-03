FCA dealers optimistic on prospects of a Renault tie-up — especially for electrification

The prospect of another trans-Atlantic merger surely doesn't surprise longtime employees and dealers who've already been part of Chrysler Corp., DaimlerChrysler, Chrysler LLC and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. They've experienced the deception of a "merger of equals" and the relief of a merger born from bankruptcy.

Now, should Renault take FCA up on the proposal it went public with last week, the combined company would outrank Detroit's other two automakers and be part of a global alliance, with Nissan and Mitsubishi, that outsells every other automaker around the world.

After years of open discussions about FCA's interest in finding a partner and its courtship of General Motors, among others, "It was only a matter of time before they hooked up with someone," said Doug Wilson, who owns Collierville Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in western Tennessee.

If the deal goes through, "My main concern, from a health-of-FCA standpoint, is that they continue to invest in new product," Wilson said. "We see what happened when they stripped cupboards bare and didn't invest in new product" under previous ownership. "It caused the collapse of the company."

Today, though, FCA approaches merger talks from a position of strength — primarily from the success of its Jeep and Ram brands — as the company seeks to fulfill former CEO Sergio Marchionne's dream of consolidation. Wilson and other dealers are optimistic about the prospect of a more efficient FCA that could collaborate with Renault on electrification, an area where FCA has lagged.

At the same time, dealers haven't forgotten about the ill-fated Daimler merger in 1998, unwound nine years later, and they're hoping FCA has learned from those mistakes. FCA says dealers should expect little to no change to their operations.

In a letter to dealers in the U.S. and Canada last week, Reid Bigland, head of U.S. sales, described the proposal as a "bold step that will dramatically change both companies and the automotive industry." He said the new company would tally worldwide sales of nearly 9 million vehicles annually with a "broader and more balanced global presence than either company on a standalone basis." The combined entity, Bigland said, would be a world leader in electric vehicle technologies along with premium brands, SUVs, pickups and light commercial vehicles.

Daimler memories

The preliminary details sounded good to David Kelleher, who owns David Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in Glen Mills, Pa. Though, he added, the Daimler deal looked fine on paper, too.

Photo
Kelleher: Keep companies’ DNA.

That failed "merger of equals," as Chrysler Corp. CEO Bob Eaton labeled it, was like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, Kelleher said. He said Chrysler was mismanaged during that period and Daimler executives tried to turn a "an American company into a German company."

But Kelleher thinks a merger with Renault would have more in common with the Fiat partnership that led to the creation of FCA, a process he called seamless. He appreciated that Marchionne never tried to turn Chrysler's products into Italian products.

Kelleher said a Renault deal, which would emphasize shared platforms and expenses in the development of new technology, would add to Marchionne's legacy.

"You've got to let the companies keep their DNA; you have to run them the way they're supposed to," Kelleher said. "If you can do that and pay less for the technology, the parts and the vendors because of your sheer enormity, that is a pretty good thing. Then you share the powertrains that are important."

Kelleher thinks FCA's approach to electrified vehicles has been smart. He said it hasn't rushed and didn't make any big proclamations that "we're going to be all-EV in five years." FCA's electrification efforts have been ramping up lately, with an upcoming Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid for the U.S. in addition to plug-in Renegade and Compass crossovers overseas.

Working with Renault, he said, would allow FCA to move further into the EV market in a less costly fashion.

"We've been slow to that giant investment and putting those dollars in," Kelleher said. "But now, maybe it's time to figure out where that's going to be and invest prudently."

Gary Barbera, founder of the Barbera Autoland FCA dealership in Philadelphia, remembers being blown away by the possibility of having Mercedes technology and quality when the Daimler merger happened but disappointed to realize the German executives who took over misunderstood the U.S. market.

He sees intriguing possibilities with Renault. Even though small-car sales have plunged in the U.S., Barbera said he still sees sizable demand for them and wouldn't mind having a subcompact Renault Clio hatchback under the FCA banner.

Plus, an ability to tap into the work Renault has done on EVs could help FCA fill holes there, Barbera said.

The merger would put FCA "on third base in the electric world," he said. "I get asked about [electrified vehicles] all the time. They come in the showroom and ask, 'What do you have electric?' "

Many brands

Given Renault's deep ties to Nissan Motor Co., Kelly Automotive Group in Danvers, Mass., will be watching the proposed deal play out from multiple sides. It sells FCA products in addition to Nissan and Infiniti.

Whatever happens, the dealership group is "going to have to make it work for us," Kelly COO Brian Heney said.

"If they merge, it's probably a good thing. I'm not sure what it does for us here in the U.S.," Heney said. "It makes me a little bit nervous for my group because we have two Nissan stores and two Jeep stores. The brands do compete against each other now."

If a deal is completed with Renault, it could help finally bring an end to the lingering specter of a merger that has kept dealers and FCA employees guessing.

Wilson, the Tennessee dealer, said many rumors have come and gone. He remembers when a GM tie-up seemed to be in the cards after Marchionne's public overtures. There were also talks of a Hyundai Motor Co. takeover that the Korean automaker denied.

"Your employees read these things and hear about it, and they wonder what their future is going to be," Wilson said. "It creates uncertainty, especially the talk of General Motors. What, the Chevy store is going to get my Ram pickup and Jeep Wrangler? How would that work? A lot of the uncertainty was coming from who the potential mergers were going to be."

