Fallen star: N.J. Lexus store auctioned off

A halo brand and prime location couldn’t keep the store out of bankruptcy.

It was a rare occurrence: an Elite of Lexus award-winning dealership, said to have generated past gross revenue of more than $200 million a year, going into bankruptcy.

The long-established Lexus of Englewood in Englewood, N.J. — just across the Hudson River from New York City — went on the auction block in January as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

The bankruptcy filing followed a lender lawsuit alleging that the store owner sold millions of dollars worth of vehicles without repaying loans.

With the prime location and the halo surrounding the Lexus brand, the auction attracted plenty of attention — DARCARS Automotive Group in Maryland was the winner. But how did the Lexus store end up in such dire straits?

The complicated tale involves multiple stores, feuding business partners and consumers left in the lurch.

"This was supposed to be a premiere Lexus dealership," said Nima Ameri, lawyer for Frank Holtham, one of the former owners of the store. "It was a disaster from the beginning."

Buy-sell expert Sheldon Sandler said it's highly unusual for a Lexus dealership to go into bankruptcy.

"Not only New Jersey, but anywhere," said Sandler, CEO of dealership advisory firm Bel Air Partners in Hopewell, N.J.

"Lexus is still a highly coveted franchise," he said.

Lexus is atop National Automobile Dealers Association survey rankings as the most-liked auto brand by dealers, has among the highest sales throughput of automotive brands and is highly desired by dealership buyers when stores do hit the market.

Steven Agran, the bankruptcy court-appointed chief restructuring officer for Lexus of Englewood, said the auction attracted "considerable" interest. DARCARS agreed to pay $27.3 million for Lexus of Englewood, not including leased property, according to court records. The sale closed Feb. 28.

Renamed DARCARS Lexus of Englewood, it's the first New Jersey store for DARCARS, ranked No. 42 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S. John Darvish, CEO of DARCARS, in a statement, expressed excitement "to add over 100 new employees and thousands of customers to our family as we embark on a new chapter for DARCARS Lexus of Englewood."

DTF Holdings came in second in the bidding.

"Englewood is a terrific market. ...They're one of the larger Lexus stores in the country," Jonathan Sobel, dealer principal for DTF, a group with about a dozen stores in New York and New Jersey, told Automotive News. "It's fairly uncommon to have an opportunity to bid on a large Lexus store that's located in Bergen County."

Descent into Chapter 11

The dealership, which opened around 1990, has some facility challenges sitting on multiple parcels in a landlocked area. The showroom is in one location with service and parts two-tenths of a mile away.

Lexus of Englewood's descent into bankruptcy, with $134 million-plus in liabilities, accelerated in October when Toyota Motor Credit Corp. filed a federal lawsuit against dealer principal Carmine DeMaio, his partner Holtham and another owner of the dealership, alleging the store had sold $8.9 million worth of vehicles without repaying floorplan loans, known as selling vehicles out of trust. The captive also claimed it couldn't find about 200 vehicles during an audit.

Federal lawsuits by VW Credit Inc., GM Financial and Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp. followed, each making similar claims against DeMaio and his Volkswagen of Union, Norman Gale Buick-GMC and Infiniti of Englewood stores.

The Lexus store's bankruptcy filing came Oct. 27.

Related Article
N.J. dealer slapped with lender lawsuits

ABC 7 in New York City chronicled customer woes at DeMaio's stores. On Nov. 30, it reported that customers faced expired temporary license plates, were on the hook for unpaid trade-ins and couldn't get vehicles in for service back after the Volkswagen store closed.

DeMaio told the station he had run into financial problems. In a follow-up story on the station's website in January, DeMaio blamed the Volkswagen dealership's issues on his partner Holtham, while Holtham's lawyer said DeMaio was responsible.

Multiple messages seeking comment from DeMaio and his lawyers went unreturned. DeMaio, in answers to the Toyota and Volkswagen lawsuits, denied the allegations and sought dismissal of the cases.

Holtham: Claims captive reneged

Holtham, a dealer for more than three decades, also owns Toyota of Hackensack in New Jersey. His lawyer, Ameri, described Holtham as an honest and successful dealer who was an investor in the Lexus store. Ameri said Toyota required that Holtham give up voting rights to DeMaio.
"He put in the money and ultimately was blocked out of all the operations, blocked out of all of the books and records and was essentially left out to dry by everyone," said Ameri.

Owners feud<null></null>

Holtham, in a Jan. 31 answer to the Toyota Motor Credit suit, denied allegations against him and laid out several claims of fraud and breach of contracts against Toyota's captive arm, DeMaio and new defendants including New Jersey lawyer Ted Schiller; Andy Unanue, managing partner of AUA Private Equity Partners in New York City; and others allegedly involved in the store's operations.

Holtham, in cross-claims and counterclaims, alleged his signature was forged on numerous financial and legal documents involving the Lexus and Volkswagen stores — something Holtham blames on DeMaio and Schiller, Ameri said. Holtham also blames Toyota Motor Credit for letting the poor financial condition of the Lexus store continue and not informing Holtham of the issues.
DeMaio, who had worked at the Lexus store in management before becoming dealer principal, sought investment from Unanue and bought the dealership around 2016, according to court records.

Holtham's cross-claims and counterclaims allege Unanue later wanted DeMaio to buy his share of the dealership. Ameri said Holtham was then approached to become a partner in the Lexus store. Schiller and Unanue declined to comment.

Ameri said Holtham in summer 2019 tried to get out of the Volkswagen and Lexus dealership businesses due to lack of transparency and disclosures with the businesses. Ameri, who estimates his client's losses are in the tens of millions of dollars, said Holtham was willing to take a substantial loss on his investment to exit but no agreement was reached.

Holtham also said in the cross-claims and counterclaims that Toyota Motor Credit had agreed to help him purchase the Lexus store in bankruptcy at an amount as high as $32 million. But Holtham in a court filing said the captive reneged on its verbal agreement and the auction sale resulted in "only one bid above the starting bid with only two bidders in total."

"In Frank's opinion, Toyota completely manipulated the bankruptcy process and as a result caused the dealership to be sold below market value," Ameri said.

Agran, the court-appointed restructuring officer for the Lexus dealership, said the store operated throughout the bankruptcy. Proceeds from the dealership sale first went to secured creditor Santander Bank and secured lender Toyota Motor Credit, Agran said.

Lexus would only confirm DARCARS as the new owner. A Lexus spokeswoman declined further comment. A spokesman for Toyota Motor Credit declined to comment.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-16-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters