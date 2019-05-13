Facebook launches new playbook, e-learning courses for dealers

Kim Stonehouse, head of Facebook Auto, said dealers have been asking the social media giant for more details on how to use its various ad tools.

The Blueprint courses, the company says, cover "everything from the basics of how to set up the foundation of Facebook campaigns to the more advanced steps of creating compelling mobile-first ads, measuring their success, and more."

Stonehouse said the resources, introduced Monday, "should allow anyone to become more of an expert and, most importantly, use our tools in the most efficient way." Dealers can find the courses here.

The Dealer Playbook and Blueprint courses are based on four pillars:

1. Why buy here?

2. Build customers for life

3. Reach ready-to-buy consumers, which is focused on delivering effective messaging to drive sales

4. Drive promotions and events.

"You'll see detail on how to measure, how to optimize, what we deem to be most successful across everything from strategies like 'why buy here?' " Stonehouse said. "Seventy-eight percent of shoppers don't know which dealer they're going to go with, even within three months of purchase, so there's a real opportunity to brand yourself as a dealer.

"The second piece is thinking about, as people are at that point of sale [and] ready to buy, what are the right strategies to re-target and drive that sale?" Stonehouse told Automotive News. "The third is what we call 'customers for life.' There's an opportunity to use your [customer relationship management database] on Facebook to reengage owners and encourage them to come in for service."

The promotions and events piece is centered on sales events and community outreach. For instance, Facebook says stores can use the platform to promote community events they're sponsoring.

"Those are the four key strategies that we have laid out, and it's absolutely in response to working with dealers, seeing what's most successful for them, what's driving results and hearing from them on the need to provide real tactical and specific support in their own language."