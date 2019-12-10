Ex-controller of Tampa dealership charged with embezzlement

The former controller of an exotic-automobile dealership has been charged with embezzling more than $66,000 through a fake sales-commission scheme that lasted nine months at the Naples, Fla. store.

Jeffrey Bodkin last week was charged in Collier County Judicial Circuit court with one count of felony grand theft of $20,000 to $100,000 and one count of felony fraud obtaining property over $50,000.

Bodkin, 50, served as controller of Naples Motorsports since November 2018. He is accused of manipulating his own payroll, adding unauthorized commissions to his paychecks and doctoring company financial accounts as he created fake expenditures or boosted real ones to hide the stealing, according to an arrest report included in court records.

The scheme was discovered by the dealership's operations manager, and the Collier County Sheriff's Office was called to the dealership on Oct. 29.

Todd Rosenthal, dealer principal of Naples Motorsports, said the embezzlement by Bodkin is the third instance of employee theft his store has faced in the past few years. He said the store was glad to have found the Bodkin theft early.

"Luckily, this was not a lot of money in the grand scheme of things," he said.

Rosenthal said Bodkin had experience working as a controller at dealerships in Ohio and Florida and had spent about a decade as a bank manager. The store ran a background check before Bodkin was hired and nothing showed up, Rosenthal said.

The theft began Feb. 22, when Bodkin gave himself a fraudulent $4,470 commission — and the thefts grew larger, with the amount in October hitting $14,531, according to the arrest report. Bodkin's position was salaried, and the controller doesn't earn sales commissions, Rosenthal said.

"He took advantage of his position, his permitted access to their accounts and an independence from supervision to fraudulently take and deprive Naples Motorsports of $66,379.46," according to the arrest report.

The manager who discovered the wrongdoing told the general manager and Rosenthal, and police were notified, Rosenthal said. Rosenthal said Bodkin was immediately terminated.

Bodkin admitted to taking the funds, citing financial troubles, high alimony and a weekend meth habit, according to the arrest report.

Messages seeking comment were left with Bodkin and the public defender assigned to represent Bodkin. Bodkin's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Naples Motorsports, in its 20th year, sells new Alfa Romeo, Lotus and Karma vehicles and used exotics such as Ferrari, McLaren, Bentley and Rolls-Royce vehicles.