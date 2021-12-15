Texas businessman with automotive links arranged contract killings of Tennessee couple, federal prosecutors say

An Austin businessman connected to the auto industry enlisted the help of three men to surveil, kidnap and kill a Nashville woman and her partner, according to an indictment unsealed Monday by federal prosecutors.

Erik Charles Maund, 46, paid the three men a number of sums — including one of roughly $750,000 — to carry out the March 2020 murders of the couple, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Prosecutors said Maund is a partner in Maund Automotive Group, which has a Toyota dealership and a Volkswagen dealership operating under the Maund name in Austin. The Austin-American Statesman reported Erik Maund is the grandson of Charles Maund, who started Maund Automobile Group in the area in 1957.

When reached by phone Tuesday, representatives at Charles Maund Toyota and Charles Maund Volkswagen declined to comment and declined to direct Automotive News to any officials who could comment. It is unclear whether Erik Maund still has a role in the organization.

FBI agents and Metropolitan Nashville Police detectives arrested Maund on Friday. They also arrested the three men Maund allegedly hired for the hits — Austin residents Gilad Peled, 47, and Bryon Brockway, 46; and Adam Carey, 30, a resident of Richlands, N.C.

The four were charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death and carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm "during and in relation to a crime of violence." They face up to life in prison if convicted.

Maund is being represented by Austin-based attorneys Perry Minton and Samuel Bassett, according to the Statesman.

"We have spoken to Mr. Maund only briefly on the matter," Minton and Bassett said in a Monday statement to the newspaper. "We will understand more in the coming days and weeks. The entire Maund family loves and supports their son."