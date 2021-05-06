Ed Morse group buys 4 dealerships in Missouri

Ed Morse Automotive Group, already one of the nation's largest dealership groups, just got a bit bigger as it entered a new state, adding four Detroit 3 stores.
The Delray Beach, Fla., group and CEO Teddy Morse this week bought three dealerships in Missouri from Larry Lindsay and Darrell Lindsay and one from Ken Rhinehart. Terms of the deals weren't disclosed.
The Morse-Lindsay transaction, which closed Monday, was for Lindsay Chevrolet and Lindsay Ford in Lebanon and Lindsay Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in St. Robert. Both cities are southwest of St. Louis along Interstate 44.
The stores have been renamed Ed Morse Chevrolet Lebanon, Ed Morse Ford Lebanon and Ed Morse Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Saint Robert.