Ed Morse acquires 2 Texas dealerships; Advantage Rent a Car owner buys store in Georgia

Ed Morse Automotive Group expanded its growing Texas footprint with the purchase of two dealerships Monday.

The Delray Beach, Fla., group acquired Donaghe Buick-GMC and Donaghe Ford, both in Greenville, from Chance Donaghe. Greenville is about an hour's drive northeast of Dallas.

The group now has seven dealerships in North Texas and one in Durant, Okla., near the Texas border.

With the Greenville transaction, Ed Morse now has each of the Detroit 3 automakers represented in Texas, which CEO Teddy Morse described as "one of the greatest truck markets in the country."

"We have a presence currently in the area, and we are looking to increase that," Morse told Automotive News. "We have obviously a huge presence in Florida because we've been there for 75 years. But two years ago, we bought our first stores in Dallas and since then [have] been acquiring stores in this area. It was an opportunity to increase our footprint here. We're particularly excited about being able to add Ford to Texas."

Morse said the group will eventually rename the dealerships Freedom Ford by Ed Morse and Freedom Buick-GMC by Ed Morse.

In early May, the group entered Missouri when it bought four dealerships. It also sold two Florida dealerships to dealer Ken Marks in late May: a Buick-GMC store and a Mazda store, both in Port Richey, Morse said.

With the Donaghe acquisitions, Ed Morse now has 24 dealerships in Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri and Texas.

Ed Morse Automotive ranks No. 60 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 14,169 new vehicles in 2020. Ed Morse, Teddy's grandfather, started the business in 1946 when he founded Morse Motors.