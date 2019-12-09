Economy, politics new to top dealer worries, Cox finds

Threats to dealership profitability largely shifted in the fourth quarter from operational worries to items dealers have far less control over, according to the latest Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index survey.

That shift was driven by concerns about competition from other car dealers, the economy, political climate and next year's presidential election.

New issues
Dealer concerns ebbed somewhat compared with the 4th quarter of 2018, according to the latest Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index survey. Two of the top 5 factors listed by franchised dealers — the economy and politics — weren't included in the survey a year ago.
  Q4 2019 Q4 2018
Market conditions 38% 43%
Competition 31% 36%
Economy 26% N/A
Political climate 24% N/A
Consumer confidence 21% 22%
Source: Cox Automotive

Even though franchised dealers are more worried about elements beyond their control than they were last quarter or a year ago, the franchised respondents in Cox's fourth-quarter survey had the same sentiment level they reported this time in 2018.

Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke said overall dealer spirit, including feedback from used-only dealers, rose slightly compared with a year ago.

Smoke: Overall dealer spirit up

"We're ending this year better than last year, especially when you look at views of the future," Smoke told Automotive News. "However ... we've gone from things that dealers can track and manage as being the most important things that they're contending with — namely, interest rate, staffing, inventory — to now, they're largely things that are far less controllable or even knowable."

Whether franchised dealers noted headwinds from the oncoming winter season or the political climate depended most on where they were located in the country.

More than half of franchised dealers who cited the political climate as the main factor for weak conditions ahead are in the Northeast and Midwest.

Slipping smiles

The survey, which gauges dealers' perceptions of the past 90 days and expectations for the next three months, identifies key factors affecting retailers' optimism or pessimism. The latest survey, conducted Oct. 21 through Nov. 1, had 1,073 dealer respondents — 592 franchised and 481 independent. Responses are weighted by dealership type and sales volume to represent the national dealer population. Responses are then used to calculate what's known as a diffusion index, in which a number greater than 50 indicates that dealers view conditions as positive.

Franchised dealers reported market conditions in positive territory, with a score of 51, the same as a year ago and down from 56 in the third quarter. Expectations for the next 90 days also dropped, from 57 in the third quarter to 54 in the fourth quarter, the same as a year ago.

Respondents indicated that the holiday season, the presidential election and the economy would weaken sales in the coming months.

"As we go into 2020, I think the uncertainty of politics will make people hoard their money more," a Kia dealer in the West said.

A Honda dealer in the West cited "72- and 84-month loans" as reasons for slowing sales, as well as "the politics and the uncertainty that come with unpredictable leadership."

