Economy, politics new to top dealer worries, Cox finds

The survey, which gauges dealers' perceptions of the past 90 days and expectations for the next three months, identifies key factors affecting retailers' optimism or pessimism. The latest survey, conducted Oct. 21 through Nov. 1, had 1,073 dealer respondents — 592 franchised and 481 independent. Responses are weighted by dealership type and sales volume to represent the national dealer population. Responses are then used to calculate what's known as a diffusion index, in which a number greater than 50 indicates that dealers view conditions as positive.

Franchised dealers reported market conditions in positive territory, with a score of 51, the same as a year ago and down from 56 in the third quarter. Expectations for the next 90 days also dropped, from 57 in the third quarter to 54 in the fourth quarter, the same as a year ago.

Respondents indicated that the holiday season, the presidential election and the economy would weaken sales in the coming months.

"As we go into 2020, I think the uncertainty of politics will make people hoard their money more," a Kia dealer in the West said.

A Honda dealer in the West cited "72- and 84-month loans" as reasons for slowing sales, as well as "the politics and the uncertainty that come with unpredictable leadership."