Dorian pivots north, spooking dealers

National Hurricane Center

Most Florida dealerships either remained closed or operated on bare-bones staff Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian pivoted north, while dealers in the Carolinas and Georgia scrambled to prepare for the storm.

The eye of the storm wasn't expected to pass over the Sunshine State, though warnings of major storm surges along the coast were issued.

Dorian diminished to a Category 2 storm early Tuesday, but it had reached a ferocious Category 5, with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. After wreaking havoc on the Bahamas, Dorian reportedly left at least five people dead.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center called for the storm to head north toward Florida's coast late Tuesday and all day Wednesday and also threaten coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday night and Thursday. Mandatory evacuations had been issued for coastal areas of Georgia and South Carolina.

A storm surge warning was in effect from Jupiter Inlet, Fla., to South Santee River, S.C., according to the Hurricane Center, which signals life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline for the next 36 hours. A storm surge watch was in effect from South Santee River north to Cape Lookout, N.C.

South Carolina's governor declared a state of emergency Saturday, and parts of Georgia were placed under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible but not guaranteed.

Representatives from the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association and the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association could not be reached for comment.

Precautionary measures

AutoNation Inc.'s emergency management team said in a message to employees that it was closely monitoring Dorian and was reopening some of its Florida locations, including all of its Palm Beach and Delray stores. Stores in Jacksonville, meanwhile, remained closed.

"Please be assured that all associates will continue to be paid if their store is closed due to the hurricane. Any other store closures are unlikely at this time," the message read.

CarMax, which had closed 10 stores in Florida in anticipation of the storm, closed four more stores as of Monday: locations in Savannah, Ga., Charleston, S.C., and two stores in Jacksonville.

Earl Stewart Toyota in Lake Park, Fla., had no sales or service customers since opening at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the employees operating the store stayed on a volunteer basis. A skeleton service crew operated Monday only to help customers requiring emergency assistance, such as one whose window was stuck down. The store is just 1,000 yards from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

The store closed Tuesday at noon, according to owner and dealer principal Earl Stewart, though it plans to reopen Wednesday during regular business hours.

"The focus of our management meeting is developing a more efficient plan for emergencies like hurricanes," Stewart told Automotive News.

Meanwhile, General Motors is offering complimentary OnStar Crisis Assist for owners of all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles equipped with the technology, according to a spokesman.

All owners of outfitted vehicles in the impacted region will have access to OnStar advisers to coordinate emergency rescue and evacuation services and route vehicles away from danger and toward shelter. They also will have data access for in-vehicle Wi-Fi and cell service, among other services.

David Muller contributed to this report.

