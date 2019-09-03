Dorian pivots north, spooking dealers

Most Florida dealerships either remained closed or operated on bare-bones staff Tuesday as Hurricane Dorian pivoted north, while dealers in the Carolinas and Georgia scrambled to prepare for the storm.

The eye of the storm wasn't expected to pass over the Sunshine State, though warnings of major storm surges along the coast were issued.

Dorian diminished to a Category 2 storm early Tuesday, but it had reached a ferocious Category 5, with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. After wreaking havoc on the Bahamas, Dorian reportedly left at least five people dead.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center called for the storm to head north toward Florida's coast late Tuesday and all day Wednesday and also threaten coastal areas of Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday night and Thursday. Mandatory evacuations had been issued for coastal areas of Georgia and South Carolina.

A storm surge warning was in effect from Jupiter Inlet, Fla., to South Santee River, S.C., according to the Hurricane Center, which signals life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline for the next 36 hours. A storm surge watch was in effect from South Santee River north to Cape Lookout, N.C.

South Carolina's governor declared a state of emergency Saturday, and parts of Georgia were placed under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible but not guaranteed.

Representatives from the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association and the South Carolina Automobile Dealers Association could not be reached for comment.