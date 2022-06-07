Diehl Automotive Group adds Chevy, Toyota and Kia dealerships

Diehl Automotive expands in western Pennsylvania

Diehl Automotive Group of Butler, Pa., added three dealerships in two recent transactions, including its first Kia store.

Diehl Automotive, with stores in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, acquired Chevrolet, Toyota and Kia stores in Hermitage, Pa., from Matthew Taylor, owner of Taylor Auto Group. Hermitage is north of Pittsburgh, near the Ohio border.

The Taylor Chevrolet and Toyota stores were purchased on May 25 and the Kia dealership on Wednesday, Diehl Automotive CEO Corina Diehl told Automotive News. The transactions also included a collision center.

"We firmly believe that our customer‐first focus will increase sales and service in the region and be well received by consumers in our new trade area," Corina Diehl said in a statement.

Dealership Buy/Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements.

The stores were renamed Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage, Diehl Toyota of Hermitage and Diehl Kia of Hermitage.

In May 2021, Diehl Automotive acquired its first Ford and Hyundai dealerships when it purchased Preston Ford of Sharon and Preston Hyundai of Sharon, both in Pennsylvania, from Preston Auto Group.

Taylor Auto Group still lists Kia dealership locations in Boardman and Alliance, Ohio, both in the eastern part of the state, according to its website.

Drew Picon of DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, handled the Diehl-Taylor transactions.

