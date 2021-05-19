Diehl Automotive buys its first Ford and Hyundai stores

Diehl Automotive Group, with stores spread across western Pennsylvania and one in eastern Ohio, has acquired its first Ford and Hyundai dealerships.

Diehl Automotive, of Butler, Pa., on May 4 bought Preston Ford of Sharon and Preston Hyundai of Sharon, both in Sharon, Pa., from Preston Auto Group.

Terms were not disclosed, but the dealerships have been renamed Diehl Ford of Sharon and Diehl Hyundai.

"They're two great brands and it helps diversify us as well," Matt Diehl, the group's vice president, told Automotive News. "It's just a great opportunity to partner with more OEMs."

The stores are located across the street from each other in Sharon, near the Ohio border and northeast of Youngstown, Ohio.

Diehl Automotive now has nine rooftops in western Pennsylvania and Ohio. The rest of its brand portfolio includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Volkswagen, Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac.