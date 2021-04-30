Dick's Auto Group of Oregon buys Chevy dealership

Dick's Auto Group of suburban Portland, co-owned by a pair of second-generation dealer siblings, acquired its fifth dealership Monday.

Shannon Inukai-Cuffee and Scott Inukai, owners of Dick's Auto, bought Bruce Chevrolet in Hillsboro, Ore., from longtime owner Bruce Patchett. Terms were not disclosed, but the store was renamed Dick's Hillsboro Chevrolet.

Scott Inukai said adding the Chevrolet dealership complements the rest of the group's franchises. Dick's Auto now has brands from each of the Detroit 3, and Chevrolet gives the group another lineup of pickups to sell. The group also owns a Honda store and a Hyundai store.

"It fits well with our auto group," Scott Inukai said. "We have a Ford store, a Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-[Ram] store and now a Chevy store, so all the trucks. We're definitely a truck town and a truck auto group."