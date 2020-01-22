Delaware judge holds up DealerSocket's acquisition of Auto/Mate

"Defendants will show at the February 11 preliminary injunction hearing this story is utter fiction," the bond motion said. "This case is about two individuals seeking to gain leverage in a misguided attempt to buy back the company they sold to Vista."

In a letter to DealerSocket customers Tuesday, Pietrzak said there is "no disagreement across our board about the strategic benefits the transaction will have for DealerSocket, Auto/Mate and our dealers. ... Challenges you may have heard about or seen in the media about this transaction are disagreements regarding the valuation and economic terms of this transaction among our founders and other board members."

"We have been working on the acquisition of Auto/Mate for quite some time. Throughout this period, we held very comprehensive and deliberate discussions with our board, including several board meetings and volumes of emails and calls discussing and iterating on financials and the decision to execute on this transaction," Pietrzak said in the letter.

"Ultimately, our board agrees on the strategic value of combining DealerSocket with Auto/Mate, and all of our board members, including myself, unanimously voted to approve the deal, except our two founders, due to economic terms related to it."

Perry's lawyer Michelman said: "Perry thinks that Auto/Mate is significantly overvalued and that Vista is trying to do the transaction as a mechanism to wipe out the minority. But for clarity, that's not why he's suing … he needs information. He's saying based on the information given, we don't know if it's a good or bad deal."

DealerSocket announced the Auto/Mate acquisition in a press release on Jan. 6.

Perry requested a copy of the transaction document on Jan. 10 and was refused, the complaint said. "Only after threat of litigation Perry received the transaction document" on Jan. 12, the suit contends.

"[Perry and Ord] thought it would be good strategic growth and have a partner that could help them in the business," Michelman said. "What they quickly realized is that the portfolio companies pay Vista Consulting Group money and nothing ever happens, so it was a lot of false promises."