Delaware judge holds up DealerSocket's acquisition of Auto/Mate

A Delaware judge issued a temporary restraining order that blocks DealerSocket Inc.'s planned acquisition of Auto/Mate Co. for at least three weeks.
The order was issued Thursday after the automotive document software provider's co-founder, Brad Perry, filed a suit claiming majority shareholder Vista Consulting Group withheld critical information about the transaction from minority shareholders. Vista is a Texas-based investment firm.
DealerSocket called the suit "utter fiction" in a court response.
The restraining order will be in place until a preliminary injunction hearing Feb. 11, Perry's lawyer, Sandy Michelman, told Automotive News.
According to the motion, Perry and co-founder Jonathan Ord, who stepped down as CEO of DealerSocket in August 2017, requested information from directors of the board affiliated with Vista — which invested in DealerSocket in 2014 — about a "drastic fluctuation" of DealerSocket's valuation.
In June 2019, DealerSocket was valued at $499 million, according to the motion. In September 2019, the company was devalued by 95 percent to about $28 million.