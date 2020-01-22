Delaware judge delays DealerSocket's acquisition of Auto/Mate

A Delaware judge issued a temporary restraining order that blocks DealerSocket Inc.'s planned acquisition of Auto/Mate Co. for at least three weeks.

The order was issued Thursday after the automotive document software provider's co-founder, Brad Perry, filed a suit claiming majority shareholder Vista Consulting Group withheld critical information about the transaction from minority shareholders. Vista is a Texas-based investment firm.

DealerSocket called the suit "utter fiction" in a court response.

The restraining order will be in place until a preliminary injunction hearing Feb. 11, Perry's lawyer, Sandy Michelman, told Automotive News.

According to the motion, Perry and co-founder Jonathan Ord, who stepped down as CEO of DealerSocket in August 2017, requested information from directors of the board affiliated with Vista — which invested in DealerSocket in 2014 — about a "drastic fluctuation" of DealerSocket's valuation.

In June 2019, DealerSocket was valued at $499 million, according to the motion. In September 2019, the company was devalued by 95 percent to about $28 million.

‘Seems quite extreme'

"I don't know if that was a typo," Judge Travis Laster said in a transcript of the restraining-order hearing in Delaware's Chancery Court on Jan. 16. "It seems quite extreme and, if credited, would be a serious indication of an attempt at fiduciary breach or even fraud."

The defendants — DealerSocket, some members of the board of directors and CEO Sejal Pietrzak — filed a motion on Tuesday seeking a bond for the restraining order.

Perry and Ord each filed lawsuits against the company's board challenging the agreement and requesting information.

Perry's suit, filed Jan. 14, contends that the defendants conspired with Vista to "force" the deal with Auto/Mate through "months-long fraud" to create "artificial valuations of DealerSocket so as to mask losses in" a Vista investment fund. The complaint said Vista "designed" the scheme "to wipe out the minority shareholders to enrich itself."

Response to suit

"Defendants will show at the February 11 preliminary injunction hearing this story is utter fiction," the bond motion said. "This case is about two individuals seeking to gain leverage in a misguided attempt to buy back the company they sold to Vista."

In a letter to DealerSocket customers Tuesday, Pietrzak said there is "no disagreement across our board about the strategic benefits the transaction will have for DealerSocket, Auto/Mate and our dealers. ... Challenges you may have heard about or seen in the media about this transaction are disagreements regarding the valuation and economic terms of this transaction among our founders and other board members."

"We have been working on the acquisition of Auto/Mate for quite some time. Throughout this period, we held very comprehensive and deliberate discussions with our board, including several board meetings and volumes of emails and calls discussing and iterating on financials and the decision to execute on this transaction," Pietrzak said in the letter.

"Ultimately, our board agrees on the strategic value of combining DealerSocket with Auto/Mate, and all of our board members, including myself, unanimously voted to approve the deal, except our two founders, due to economic terms related to it."

Perry's lawyer Michelman said: "Perry thinks that Auto/Mate is significantly overvalued and that Vista is trying to do the transaction as a mechanism to wipe out the minority. But for clarity, that's not why he's suing … he needs information. He's saying based on the information given, we don't know if it's a good or bad deal."

DealerSocket announced the Auto/Mate acquisition in a press release on Jan. 6.

Perry requested a copy of the transaction document on Jan. 10 and was refused, the complaint said. "Only after threat of litigation Perry received the transaction document" on Jan. 12, the suit contends.

"[Perry and Ord] thought it would be good strategic growth and have a partner that could help them in the business," Michelman said. "What they quickly realized is that the portfolio companies pay Vista Consulting Group money and nothing ever happens, so it was a lot of false promises."

