Del Grande Dealer Group buys Hyundai-Genesis, Hyundai and Honda dealerships

Del Grande Dealer Group, of San Jose, Calif., has expanded in the Golden State by purchasing three rooftops in the past eight months, adding Hyundai-Genesis, Hyundai and Honda dealerships.

The group said that in September it bought Hanlees Fremont Hyundai from Hanlees Automotive Group. That dealership was renamed Fremont Hyundai.

On Jan. 19, the Del Grande group bought Stevens Creek Hyundai/Genesis of Stevens Creek in Santa Clara from Isaac Sargiz. It marked the group's first Genesis franchise. Del Grande retained the store's name.

Nearly a month later, on Feb. 16, the group bought its first Honda dealership, Sam Linder Honda in Salinas, from Sam Linder and Stewart Kerr. It renamed the store Salinas Honda.

"These acquisitions are complementary to our existing portfolio of top brands and are in line with our continued growth strategy," Del Grande Dealer Group CEO Jeremy Beaver said in a statement.

With the new stores, the group has 17 rooftops representing 16 brands in Northern California.

Del Grande Dealer Group ranks No. 78 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 13,055 new vehicles in 2021.