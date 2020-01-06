DealerSocket agrees to acquire Auto/Mate

Dealership software company DealerSocket has signed a definitive agreement to acquire dealership management system provider Auto/Mate, sources close to the deal confirmed Monday. More details are expected to be released from the companies Monday afternoon.

DealerSocket is known largely for its customer relationship management software, but it does offer its own DMS product for used-only and buy-here-pay-here dealerships. Acquiring Auto/Mate would give it a foothold as a DMS provider to franchised dealerships and bolster its overall scale in that space.

Auto/Mate, of Albany, N.Y., was targeted for acquisition by DMS giant CDK Global in 2017 , but the deal was scrapped in March 2018 after the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint , saying the merger would violate U.S. antitrust laws.

In October 2017, DealerSocket's then-new CEO Sejal Pietrzak told Automotive News she didn't yet know whether the company would pursue offering a DMS product to franchised dealerships.

"I know that our strategy is to be a platform player. How we go after the DMS space — buy, build or partner — is yet to be confirmed," Pietrzak said then. "There's merit in each one of those opportunities. That is something we continue to look at."