Dealerships sell in Florida, Texas and Massachusetts

Butler Automotive Group of Macon, Ga., bought a Toyota dealership in Jacksonville, Fla., in late 2021, as the group expanded to northern Florida.

The group bought Ernie Palmer Toyota on Dec. 6 from seller Ernie Palmer Inc., said Nicole Beck, Butler Automotive's marketing director.

"We are excited to add another Toyota dealership and expand into the north Florida market," Marsh Butler Jr., co-president of Butler Automotive, said in a statement. "We look forward to integrating into the Jacksonville community and showing our customers how special it is to do business with a family-owned and operated dealership."

The store was renamed Butler Toyota Jacksonville and the company said it retained the dealership's 97 employees.

Ernie Palmer Inc. was led by president Keith Palmer, according to a Dec. 6 Jacksonville Daily Record story.

Butler Jax Acquisition LLC paid $13.49 million for the dealership's property, according to a Dec. 10 Jacksonville Daily Record story.

The Palmer family also has dealerships in Mobile, Ala.: Palmer's Toyota Superstore and Palmer's Airport Hyundai, according to the newspaper.

Butler Automotive, which also is led by Co-President Morris Butler, also has dealerships in Georgia and South Carolina, according to its website.