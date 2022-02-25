Dealerships sell in Florida, Texas and Massachusetts

Mark Rountree and partner and father Bob Rountree acquired a Hyundai dealership in Massachusetts, marking their return to New England dealership ownership.
The Rountrees bought Hyundai of Plymouth on Oct. 26 from Charles Tufankjian and are returning to the area where Mark Rountree, dealer principal, grew up.
Mark Rountree told Automotive News that a minor renovation is nearly done at the store and he plans to build a new facility for the dealership in two years.
The Tufankjian family still owns Toyota of Braintree and Tufankjian Honda of Plymouth in Massachusetts, Rountree said.
The Rountree family owned several dealerships in Vermont and New Hampshire from 1994 until 2017, Rountree said.
Rountree said that in January 2020, he bought a small Chevrolet dealership in Creedmoor, N.C. But when he couldn't move the dealership, he said he opted to sell it in November 2020 to Kristin Dillard of Team Auto Group.
Rountree said he worked with broker Gordon Wisbach Jr. of GW Marketing Services in Newton Centre, Mass., on the Hyundai dealership deal.
"It's a homecoming for us," Rountree said. "I consider myself from the area, so that was a major attraction."