Dealerships scramble after thefts, vandalism, fires put losses in millions

Many of the stores were in urban areas or along major thoroughfares.

Toyota said three Toyota and three Lexus stores were affected and a Herb Chambers Cos. vehicle processing center in Massachusetts was broken into and had vehicles stolen and damaged. Nissan confirmed damage at four stores, while Hyundai said three stores sustained damage.

A Hyundai spokesman said city curfews put in place because of protests led many dealers to close stores early while others took action to protect stores. "One dealer in Chicago experienced some damage; broken showroom windows, furniture damaged and computers destroyed," the spokesman said. "Two other stores have reported a broken window and some graffiti on their stores."

In St. Louis, dealer Don Brown said thieves broke into his Chevrolet store around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, breaking a thick door and shattering showroom windows.

"There was probably at any given time 15 people here, digging through desk drawers, ripping desk drawers up, pulling cabinets apart, kicking down cubicles," said Brown, dealer principal, adding it looked like a tornado had blown through.

Vandals made off with a used Tahoe, a Camaro convertible and a customer's car. All told, the vehicles were worth about $100,000, Brown said.

Brown, who expects showroom damage to be covered by insurance, says he's not sleeping well and is concerned looters will return. He is locking everything down, removing keys and taking items home. But he won't hire armed guards.

"That's about all I can do right now," Brown said. "I will not have people here with guns waiting to keep them out, just because I don't want any of my people hurt."