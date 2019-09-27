Dealerships prepare for down cycle

CHICAGO — Cutting costs and adding stores are two ways auto dealers are preparing as speculation swirls about an impending U.S. recession.

Take Zeigler Auto Group. The Kalamazoo, Mich., group of 26 stores picked up a couple of dealerships last year and is pursuing opportunities to add more, President Aaron Zeigler said.

Bulking up could be beneficial, experts said this month, not just to weather a downturn but to cope with changes in auto retail such as shrinking new-vehicle margins, costly new regulatory demands and emerging technologies such as electrification and autonomy.

In the buy-sell market, Zeigler says he has noticed a couple of trends: He's fielding more phone calls about potential deals in part from aging dealership owners who may not have succession plans. And softening new-vehicle sales could lower dealership purchase prices.

"There's obviously a lot of uncertainty out there, and a lot of balls in the air," Zeigler said this month during the Automotive News Retail Forum: Chicago.

Economic concerns are adding to that uncertainty.

The U.S. auto industry's rebound from the Great Recession a decade ago has been robust, with new light-vehicle sales exceeding 17 million for four years in a row. But the industry is bracing for challenges, including a projected slowdown in new-vehicle sales and concerns about the effects of U.S. trade policies on automakers.