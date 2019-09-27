Dealerships prepare for down cycle

PHOTOS BY ANTHONY LA PENNA

Zeigler: Looking to add more dealerships

CHICAGO — Cutting costs and adding stores are two ways auto dealers are preparing as speculation swirls about an impending U.S. recession.

Take Zeigler Auto Group. The Kalamazoo, Mich., group of 26 stores picked up a couple of dealerships last year and is pursuing opportunities to add more, President Aaron Zeigler said.

Bulking up could be beneficial, experts said this month, not just to weather a downturn but to cope with changes in auto retail such as shrinking new-vehicle margins, costly new regulatory demands and emerging technologies such as electrification and autonomy.

In the buy-sell market, Zeigler says he has noticed a couple of trends: He's fielding more phone calls about potential deals in part from aging dealership owners who may not have succession plans. And softening new-vehicle sales could lower dealership purchase prices.

"There's obviously a lot of uncertainty out there, and a lot of balls in the air," Zeigler said this month during the Automotive News Retail Forum: Chicago.

Economic concerns are adding to that uncertainty.

The U.S. auto industry's rebound from the Great Recession a decade ago has been robust, with new light-vehicle sales exceeding 17 million for four years in a row. But the industry is bracing for challenges, including a projected slowdown in new-vehicle sales and concerns about the effects of U.S. trade policies on automakers.

Focused on cost control

Franchised dealers generally have a stable outlook for the rest of 2019, even as economic and market conditions create angst.

Dealers preparing for the next down cycle say they're focused on controlling costs. Many are bulking up through acquisitions to build scale, while a few are looking to unload one or more stores.

"The SAAR will soften slowly, and I just see that more dealers will come on the market, and it's just sort of part of the cycle," said Mark Johnson, president of dealership buy-sell firm MD Johnson Inc. in Enumclaw, Wash.

Consolidation is expected to continue as more dealership owners near retirement.

Dealers who increase their scale can spread higher costs among more stores, Johnson said, particularly if net profit decreases in a recession. Ten years ago, he said, he wouldn't have been telling his dealership clients they would need to have $1 billion in annual revenue. It's still an ambitious target: Just 68 of the companies on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S. claimed at least $1 billion in revenue in 2018.

Photo
PHOTOS BY ANTHONY LA PENNA

Kenningham: Emphasize F&I and used vehicles to compensate for lower new-vehicle sales.

Technology makes such scale possible by providing real-time data across the enterprise, said Zeigler and fellow Retail Forum: Chicago panelist Daryl Kenningham of Group 1 Automotive Inc. A bigger operation can also find more savings on procurement, they said.

Emphasizing other aspects of the business is also a way dealers can compensate for fewer new-vehicle sales, said Kenningham, president of U.S. operations for Group 1, the fourth-largest new-vehicle retailer in the country last year.

"It puts a lot of focus and emphasis on aftersales," Kenningham said. "It puts a lot of focus and emphasis on F&I and on pre-owned" vehicles.

‘I never want to go back'

Economic or political shocks, such as the recent attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and ongoing tensions between China and Hong Kong, could change dealers' reality quickly, he added.

"Barring any kind of a shock, I think it's a gradual glide path to wherever we're headed," Kenningham said. "The things that worry us the most are the shocks."

Penske Automotive Group President Robert Kurnick described the worst month of his life as November 2008, when the nation's second-largest new-vehicle retailer had to cut 10 percent of its work force.

"I never want to go back there," he said. "I think the lesson that we learned was being lean, to anticipate a downturn," adding that it's important to be profitable no matter the economic cycle.

Kurnick described today's sales market as "pretty good," with Penske continuing to have a strong service business even with pressure on gross margins.

Great Recession lessons also came rushing back to Tammy Darvish, president of U.S. operations for AutoCanada and its nine-store Leader Automotive Group.

The former executive at her family's DARCARS Automotive Group in Bethesda, Md., walked into what she described as a "very challenged" business when she took over the former Grossinger Auto Group stores in Illinois this year. She knew she had to get busy cutting costs.

Some of her first moves included renegotiating vendor contracts and tapping employee training, such as from finance and insurance provider JM&A Group, which helped the company with compliance, Darvish said.

She added, "I had such an inner drive to figure it out and make it work."

Melissa Burden contributed to this report.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters