Kentucky tornado outbreak mostly spares auto dealerships, trade groups say

Though at least one Kentucky service center sustained roof damage, franchised dealerships on the whole appear to have been spared during the devastating tornado event Friday night, based on trade association reports.
A storm system Dec. 10 spawned a "long track tornado" in northeast Arkansas which continued on through Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service's initial analysis. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said all four states and Illinois had experienced damage in the event, which produced other tornadoes besides the historic long-track disaster. That tornado ran for more than 200 miles in Kentucky alone.
"I know we had several close calls," Kentucky Automobile Dealers Association Controller Melissa Peach said Monday. But she said she hadn't heard of any damaged facilities. "Hopefully that will stay the same," she said.
Toyota did confirm one of its dealerships in the state of Kentucky had been impacted: Toyota of Bowling Green. The facility's service department roof had been peeled back, said Toyota spokesman Curtis McAllister. Another image shared by Toyota showed damage to a rolling door and what appeared to be a light mounted on the building's exterior. The dealership has not yet returned a message seeking comment.