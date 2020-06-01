Dealership showrooms vandalized during protests

Over the weekend at least five dealerships on the West Coast were vandalized during protests stemming from the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis.

Mercedes-Benz of Oakland, in California, is one of the dealerships that was looted. Photos show broken showroom windows and vehicles that had been smashed and spray-painted with words such as "eat the rich." CBS BayArea reported that the store also had severe smoke damage from fires in the area.

On Saturday, the dealership posted a video on Facebook of its cleanup effort and said, "Our family is rebuilding. We are part of the community. #protectoakland."

Customers of the dealership commented on the post with supportive messages.

"This is so sad," customer Kathy Ryan wrote. "I will be back to support you when you reopen."