McCurley Integrity, Geaux Automotive acquire dealerships in October

Two dealership groups last month each added a second outlet of a brand already in their portfolios, while a duo bought their first franchised dealership.
Here's a look at the deals involving domestic- and import-brand stores.
McCurley Integrity Dealerships of Pasco, Wash., acquired a second Subaru dealership and bolstered its presence in Washington state.
The group on Oct. 28 bought Stewart Subaru in Yakima from Frank Stewart, according to DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, which handled the deal. Joe Beaver and George Pero were the brokers in the transaction.
The store was renamed McCurley Subaru of Yakima. Yakima is southeast of Seattle.
It's the sixth store for the McCurley group, which also includes McCurley Integrity Subaru in Pasco, according to its website.
In May, the group sold McCurley Integrity Toyota in Walla Walla, Wash.
Mason McCurley, the group's president, was honored in 2019 in Automotive News' 40 Under 40 program.
Colt Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Pecos, Texas, transitioned to World Auto Chevrolet-Buick-GMC after new owners acquired the store in the western part of the state.
It's the first franchised dealership for Amir Rauf and Louay Charara, who bought the store Oct. 19 from dealer principal Kevin Duke.
Rauf and Charara have one used-car dealership, World Auto Inc., in Orlando.
World Auto Chevrolet-Buick-GMC General Manager John Weldon said the store purchase is part of Rauf and Charara's intent to expand.
"Being a new-vehicle store with Chevy, we are allocated a lot more vehicles now, so we are looking to grow at a fast pace," Weldon told Automotive News.
Dick Pryor of Tim Lamb Group, a buy-sell firm in Columbus, Ohio, represented the seller in the transaction.
Geaux Automotive Group, of LaPlace, La., added a second Chevrolet dealership to its portfolio.
The group and its CEO, Lee Carney, on Oct. 18 bought Bob Johnston Chevrolet in Covington, Tenn., from dealer Bob Johnston. The store was renamed Express Chevrolet.
"It was just the right situation in the right place for us," Carney told Automotive News. "We're really focusing more in Louisiana, south Mississippi, Alabama, kind of that I-10 corridor."
His group operates two locations in Louisiana: Geaux Chevrolet in LaPlace and used-vehicle dealership Geaux Express Auto Sales in Baton Rouge.
Carney expanded his search to Tennessee after hearing that a previous employee wanted to move to the state.
"It just so happened we were able to find this store, and it worked out," Carney said. "He moved up there, and we were able to get the store."
Pryor of Tim Lamb Group represented the seller in the transaction.
