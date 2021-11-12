McCurley Integrity, Geaux Automotive acquire dealerships in October

Colt Chevrolet-Buick-GMC of Pecos, Texas, transitioned to World Auto Chevrolet-Buick-GMC after new owners acquired the store in the western part of the state.

It's the first franchised dealership for Amir Rauf and Louay Charara, who bought the store Oct. 19 from dealer principal Kevin Duke.

Rauf and Charara have one used-car dealership, World Auto Inc., in Orlando.

World Auto Chevrolet-Buick-GMC General Manager John Weldon said the store purchase is part of Rauf and Charara's intent to expand.

"Being a new-vehicle store with Chevy, we are allocated a lot more vehicles now, so we are looking to grow at a fast pace," Weldon told Automotive News.

Dick Pryor of Tim Lamb Group, a buy-sell firm in Columbus, Ohio, represented the seller in the transaction.