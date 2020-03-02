Dealership count in '19 up slightly, census finds

After dropping in 2018 for the first time in six years, the number of U.S. dealerships rebounded with a slight increase to end 2019, led by a gain in import-brand standalone stores, Automotive News' annual dealership census found.

But as industry sales slowed last year, sales throughput per franchise fell by 1.1 percent.

The dealership count rose by 39 stores, a 0.2 percent gain, to 18,314 as of Jan. 1, while new-vehicle franchises dipped by 54 to 32,045.

Part of the franchise decline can be attributed General Motors. Its franchise count fell by 87, led by a decline of 35 Chevrolet franchises. GM also shed 52 dealerships last year. In a statement, GM said it has "no plans to reduce the number of franchises or rooftops" and that its figures fluctuate based on factors such as voluntary terminations or new market strategies.

Ford Motor Co. increased its count by 31 dealerships, all on the Ford-brand side. The number of Ford-brand standalone stores also jumped by 69. The rise in Ford exclusives came as some dual Ford-Lincoln stores dropped Lincoln, Ford said.

Lincoln, meanwhile, is encouraging more standalone showrooms that adhere to its Vitrine design theme. Thirteen Vitrine showrooms have opened, with more under construction or planned.

Lincoln's franchise count dropped by 38 in 2019, while standalone stores remained steady at 139. The brand added stores in key luxury markets but also "consolidated over 40 Lincoln dealers," including some who resigned franchises in smaller markets, Lincoln spokeswoman Angie Kozleski said.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' domestic store count fell by nine, while its franchise count dropped by 49, led by declines in Fiat and Alfa Romeo. The standalone Jeep store count rose by two to 14 and is expected to increase again in 2020. FCA spokesman Jeff Bennett said the company plans to eventually have about 50 to 60 standalone Jeep stores in the U.S.

Industrywide, exclusive outlets increased by 142 to 12,102. Import-only exclusives grew by 77.