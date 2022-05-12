Dealership acquisition market not losing steam in 2022

Most of the public dealership groups have been active in buy-sell transactions already this year.

Lithia Motors Inc., which has been on a prolonged acquisition tear, purchased six dealerships in two U.S. deals — picking up three stores in Las Vegas and three in Northern California. And in May, Lithia bought a Honda dealership in Ontario.

And Lithia remains in acquisition mode. In April, Lithia disclosed it had dealership purchases worth $1.9 billion in annual revenue under contract and also said it planned to sell some stores.

Lithia sold a California store representing Stellantis brands in the first quarter, sold a Honda dealership in Texas in April and sold a Subaru dealership in Montana in May.

Other public retailers buying are Penske Automotive Group Inc., which bought a BMW-Mini dealership in Southern California in April and a Hyundai-Genesis store near Indianapolis this month.

Sonic Automotive Inc. in January bought a Chevrolet dealership in New York.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. in April bought a Toyota dealership in Albuquerque, N.M., from Asbury Automotive Group Inc., and in March acquired a Toyota store in Austin, Texas. Group 1 in February sold Toyota and Honda stores in Massachusetts.

Asbury, which closed on the acquisitions of Larry H. Miller Dealerships and Stevinson Automotive in December, sold seven dealerships in five transactions this year to conform with Lexus and Toyota rules following those big deals. Asbury made $327 million on the divestitures.

While Asbury has set ambitious goals to keep growing, including adding 75 or so more stores, Asbury CEO David Hult said the company's near-term focus is on integrating the dozens of dealerships it recently acquired.

"We continue to have conversations with a lot of groups that we're interested in and for the future," Hult told Automotive News in April.

He credited getting those opportunities because of how Asbury integrated its 2020 acquisition of Park Place Dealerships in Texas.

"Everyone seems to be all of a sudden aggressive on acquisitions in the last few months. And the market is not slowing down at all," Hult said.

"There's new dynamics with inflation, the Ukraine war. To me, it's a great time to kind of just sit back and see how the next few months play out and strategize what's next for us."