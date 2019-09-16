Dealers worried but used profits offer hope

For franchised dealers, current market conditions scored a 56 in the third quarter, up from 54 in the second quarter but down from 59 a year earlier. Overall, dealers scored the current market at 48, dragged down by independent dealers' score of 46. Used-vehicle sales likely drove the score, Smoke noted, as franchised dealers felt most positive about their used-vehicle sales and inventory levels in the third quarter. The used-vehicle sales environment scored a euphoric 73 with franchised dealers, the highest mark across the survey. The enthusiasm about the used-vehicle market comes as industry volume of off-lease vehicles peaks. That has been a major driver of the used-vehicle market for several years now. While off-lease volume will start to contract, Smoke said, he doesn't anticipate a drastic drop-off.
Dealer sentiment about new-vehicle conditions sat at 55. Though new-vehicle sales softened in the first two quarters, Smoke said, they remain generally strong.
Sentiment about consumer traffic stayed in negative territory for franchised dealers, but at 47 it was the highest on record for Cox's 2-year-old survey. Both franchised and independent dealers look at the current U.S. economy with optimism, giving it a score of 55.
Franchised dealers are optimistic about vehicle sales in the fourth quarter, with a score of 57. That number was down from 62 in both the first- and second-quarter surveys.
Cox found regional factors influenced that outlook.
More than half of the franchised dealers citing the economy as the main factor for weak conditions ahead were in the Northeast, Smoke said.
"Winter months are tougher in my area...," a Northeast Jeep dealer wrote in a survey response. "Demand falls off."
Dealers also cited affordability challenges as a reason for concerns about the fourth quarter.
"Wages are not keeping up with the price of vehicles, and consumers are patching their vehicles to keep them running," a Chevrolet dealer in the South wrote.