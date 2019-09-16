Dealers worried but used profits offer hope

"It's an environment that continues to be healthy for franchises who are focusing on used-vehicle operations," Jonathan Smoke, Cox's chief economist, told Automotive News. "It's a good-news-bad-news story. The market's not going to give you growth, but the market is going to have plenty of quality inventory for you to make the most out of this situation."

The stability of dealer sentiment from respondents to the Cox Automotive survey so far in 2019 stands in contrast to last year when dealers rode a roller-coaster of extreme highs and lows, Smoke said. In 2018, euphoria spurred by tax law changes gave way to fears about the effect that proposed tariffs would have on the sale of imported vehicles and parts.

And while current marketplace conditions are less than ideal, dealers who successfully navigate today's challenges are likely to see continued growth, Smoke indicated.

"We can't lose sight of the fact that there's been a lot of good. It's been a pretty stable two quarters," Smoke said.

The survey, which gauges perceptions of franchised and independent dealers of the past 90 days and expectations for the next three months, identifies key factors affecting retailers' optimism or pessimism. Franchised dealers responding to the third-quarter survey indicated the current market is strong, though down slightly from last year at the same time.

The latest survey, conducted Aug. 6-18, garnered responses from 1,115 dealers — 595 franchised and 520 independent. Responses are weighted by dealership type and sales volume to represent the national dealer population. The survey tracks how dealers view their market on a scale from weak to strong. A score higher than 50 indicates optimism, while a score below 50 indicates a negative outlook.