Dealers wonder about recalls under privacy law

A privacy law in California that will allow consumers to demand that businesses delete their personal information has left some dealers questioning how to simultaneously satisfy safety standards and customers' requests.

If customers ask the dealership to delete their information, Peter Hoffman, dealer principal at Sierra Autocars in Monrovia, Calif., wonders how he'd reach customers if their vehicles were recalled.

"It's confusing as to where the line is drawn," Hoffman said.

The California Consumer Privacy Act, taking effect Jan. 1, affects many types of businesses, but in the auto industry, some worry that the deletion request could hinder alerting customers about recalls and warranty work.

The California New Car Dealers Association has sponsored a bill that would narrow the act's effect on auto retail and allow automakers and dealers to share consumer data and contact them when vehicles have been recalled, even if those consumers request that their data is deleted.