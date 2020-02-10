Dealers still like Lexus, Toyota most, survey finds

Lexus remained the most-liked brand by dealers in the latest National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Attitude Survey, while Kia, Hyundai and BMW made their way into the top 10.

Lexus and its sibling Toyota brand again held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the summer 2019 survey, followed by Honda and Subaru, which swapped the No. 3 and No. 4 positions from the winter 2019 survey. Porsche remained fifth on the list.

Dealer picks

The vehicle brands dealers ranked highest in the summer 2019 National Automobile Dealers Association's Dealer Attitude Survey:
1. Lexus
2. Toyota
3. Honda
4. Subaru
5. Porsche
6. Mercedes-Benz
7. Kia
8. Volvo
9. Hyundai
10. BMW

Rounding out the top 10 in the NADA survey are Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Volvo, Hyundai and BMW, according to results released last week to Automotive News. The survey rankings were shared with dealers in fall 2019.

The survey measures dealer satisfaction with franchise value, brand policies and field staffs.

Audi, which ranked seventh in the winter survey, fell out of the top 10, as did Jeep and Acura, which were ninth and 10th.

NADA would not disclose the complete ranking, where brands landed that fell out of the top 10, or where brands rose from to enter the top 10.

The move for some of the brands into the top 10 is noteworthy. Luxury brand BMW, for example, had performed poorly in past surveys, ranking in the bottom third of all brands operating in the U.S. as recently as the summer 2017 poll.

Bernhard Kuhnt, CEO of BMW North America since 2017, has said he wanted BMW to improve scores in the NADA surveys and has worked to boost dealer relations.

NADA surveys franchised dealers about their relationships with automakers twice a year on a confidential basis. For the new ranking, dealers were surveyed from July 8 to Aug. 9, and results from the summer poll were shared in the fall with automaker executives.
NADA also measured dealer response to the summer survey and found BMW dealers had the highest response rate at 91 percent, followed by Mercedes-Benz at 87 percent, Porsche at 79 percent, Acura at 76 percent, Mini at 75 percent, Toyota at 74 percent, Audi at 70 percent, Hyundai at 69 percent, and Kia and Honda at 68 percent.

The summer 2019 survey also measured "consideration of dealer input" — how much a brand listens to and responds to dealer suggestions in such areas as product, product quality concerns and advertising programs.

The top 10 brands for that ranking were Lexus, Toyota, Subaru, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, BMW, Porsche, Hyundai and Ford.

