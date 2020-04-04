Dealers seek guidance on business loans as showrooms shutter

As showrooms are ordered to close and new-vehicle sales come to a crawl, a number of dealers need help navigating the massive $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package signed into law March 27 by President Donald Trump.
With demand for forgivable loans expected to be high, the key question is how long will it take for their cash-flow dependent businesses to secure aid?
The CARES Act — or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — expands existing loan programs and creates programs intended to help companies maintain employment and, ultimately, save their businesses. The nearly 900-page bill offers several potential benefits, including new payroll and tax provisions to provide a short-term lifeline to companies such as dealerships as they navigate the best way forward financially.