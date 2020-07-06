Dealers reevaluate ad spending in pandemic

"I will tell you, the spend is so much smarter," he said.

Many dealerships are reevaluating how they advertise — not just how much they spend and on which platforms, but whether that investment ultimately produces sales. Some retailers and dealer advertising consultants say that laser focus is an outgrowth of dealers' efforts to control costs this spring, when state actions to contain the virus restricted many stores' sales operations.

Several dealership managers, including Carrasquillo, told Automotive News they cut everything from paid-search campaigns to third-party lead generators to direct mail starting in March. Although vehicle sales have recovered and some dealerships have modestly boosted spending in recent weeks, dealers aren't in a hurry to ramp back up. Some said leads, organic search traffic and sales picked up despite the lower ad spend, and they're inclined to run lean to see whether that continues.

With the shift in approach comes more experimentation. Several dealers said they supplemented paid marketing efforts with their own organic social media content highlighting digital retailing tools or sanitizing protocols.

"This is how we should have operated all along," Carrasquillo said. "How can we become more efficient with our expenditure? And it's crazy that it took a pandemic to finally wake up, if you will, and say we have not been doing a good job of that."

More than three-quarters of dealership leaders who responded to an Automotive News survey in March said they likely would cut marketing budgets. Such cutbacks sidelined advertising at a time when dealerships normally would have promoted spring sales events, according to some dealership marketing vendors.

Those vendors say ad spending could still be crimped in the near term by uncertainty about the virus's spread, the potential for more state shutdowns and tight vehicle inventories.

Longer term, more dealerships will look for advertising efficiencies — better results at a lower cost — out of necessity for the bottom line, some consultants said.

"I've been trying to get our dealer clients to do that for years, and it took an unfortunate incident for people to kind of embrace that mindset," said Nick Brunotte, digital solutions director for DHG Dealerships, who helps dealerships assess their digital advertising spending.

"It's just a mental shift and a willingness to let go of the way things used to be because it's no longer the best way to do things," he added.