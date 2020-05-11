Dealers' operations are back in black in '19

U.S. new light-vehicle dealerships on average turned a profit on operations in 2019, a reversal from a loss the year prior, according to a report from the National Automobile Dealers Association.

Dealerships posted an average operating profit of $63,319 in 2019, thanks in part to gains in used-vehicle sales and fixed operations, NADA's report on the finances of the average U.S. dealership said. That compared with an operating loss of $13,338 in 2018, the first time the association had recorded a loss in that category since it began tracking the data in 2009.

 

Profit return
Dealerships' operating profit recovered last year after a loss in 2018.
  Avg. operating profit
2019 $63,319
2018 –$13,338
2017 $91,774
2016 $275,662
2015 $472,981
Source: NADA

Dealerships had reported an average pretax net profit of $1.36 million in 2018, reflecting a growing reliance on automaker incentives, which are excluded from operating results. Average pretax net profit rose 4.8 percent to $1.42 million in 2019.

The average dealership's gross profit in 2019 was $7.06 million, up 2.5 percent. Used-vehicle revenue rose 3.3 percent, and fixed operations revenue rose 4.5 percent from 2018.

Dealership employment again topped 1.1 million workers, according to a separate report, NADA Data 2019, the latest iteration of the association's annual profile of U.S. franchised dealerships, which was released last week. Dealership employees were paid more than $68 billion in wages last year.

Total advertising spend for dealers slid slightly in 2019, continuing a trend of ad-dollar cutbacks. Advertising is an easy area to slash as dealerships tighten expenses and receive fewer automaker advertising incentives.

The amount of ad dollars dealers spent per new-vehicle retailed reached new heights in 2019, rising 2.6 percent to $640 per car. That is the highest NADA has recorded. Patrick Manzi, the group's senior economist, told Automotive News he believes the share of ad dollars devoted to online channels — 56 percent in 2019 — will grow this year.

It won't likely "be a huge jump to something like 90 percent of all ad spend, but rather something more along the lines of 60 percent," Manzi said in an email.

The increased digital focus is significant, particularly as the COVID-19 outbreak restricts in-store vehicle sales and spurs increased focus on digital transactions for retailers nationwide.

