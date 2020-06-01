Dealers laud GM's Engle for retail skill

Engle, 56, was a dealer himself in the late '90s. He left Ford Motor Co. to buy a Chrysler store near Salt Lake City with megadealer Larry Miller in 1997.

His three years running Barry Engle Chrysler-Plymouth-Jeep gave Engle the retail street smarts that help him relate to dealers' challenges and inform his response to the crisis that has upended their business.

"He knows when we're talking our lingo," said Dosanjh, dealer principal at Dosanjh Family Auto Group, which has 17 dealerships in the San Francisco Bay Area. "We have other manufacturers, and these guys have no clue what goes on at the dealership. From A to Z, he does understand it all, from how we greet the customer and what the process is."

Engle signed the front of many checks as a dealer and has experienced the pain of thin retail margins firsthand, said Keith McCluskey, owner of McCluskey Chevrolet in Cincinnati. "He cares about improving the General Motors dealers' net on sales, return on sales," he said. "It's not just talk or hoping it happens. It's helping the margin, reducing expenses with some substantive things that are going to be very, very beneficial to the GM dealer body as we move forward into the future."

He also challenges the norms and encourages peers to break out of long-standing habits, said Mike Bowsher, owner of Carl Black Automotive Group in Kennesaw, Ga. "We've seen things that he's jumped into move a little bit faster in a really good way," said Bowsher, who chairs the Chevy dealer council.