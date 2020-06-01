Dealers laud GM's Engle for retail skill

DETROIT — It's typical for General Motors dealers to get a call from Barry Engle on a random Saturday, just to check in or ask about sales and showroom traffic.
"He's always trying to come up with a solution," said California dealer Inder Dosanjh. "He's very approachable. You text him, he texts you back. You call him, he calls you back. And he's a very good listener."
In a little more than a year heading GM's North American operations, Engle has earned the respect of GM dealers by offering solutions to help their businesses today and involving them in GM's plans for the future. Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, dealers say Engle has been quick to react, meeting with dealer councils multiple times a week and accelerating the development of GM's online sales tool.