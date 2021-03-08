Dealers get nimble on hiring, training amid crisis

From digital recruiting to virtual finance and insurance training, dealers say the coronavirus pandemic has led them to be nimble and shift the way they hire and keep their staffs learning.

Dealers and an executive from a dealership training company said during a virtual Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA panel discussion last week that hiring and training changes made a year into the pandemic likely will continue to evolve, but some aspects are here to stay.

Walser Automotive Group of Minneapolis shifted to a greater use of video in both training and recruiting, said Sherry Schultz, the group's chief human resources officer. Walser has about 25 stores in Minnesota, Kansas, Illinois and California, including stores through a partnership with Hello Auto Group in California.