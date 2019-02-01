Dealers ferret out cost cuts to prepare for leaner times

As dealers prepare for a year of narrowing margins and declining sales, cost scrutiny comes down to rethinking expenses as basic as bottled water.
Rick Ricart, president of Ricart Automotive Group in Columbus, Ohio, stopped buying bottled water for his stores, and the relatively small change saves the company $6,000 a year.
"We have water fountains. And we can provide paper cups if we need to because those are 1 cent each, and the bottles of water were 39 cents," said Ricart.
As interest rates rise and expenses escalate, dealers are poring over their balance sheets to determine where they can cut costs. Dealer after dealer at last month's NADA Show in San Francisco talked about buckling down on the basics in light of economic headwinds they see coming their way. While U.S. light-vehicle sales have been historically strong — 17.3 million vehicles in 2018, the industry's fourth-best year ever — demand is expected to dip in 2019, with sales forecast in the high 16 million-vehicle range. During the first 11 months of 2018, expenses for the average dealership grew 5.2 percent, while total operating profit declined 74 percent, according to NADA.

John Davis, a partner in accounting firm DHG's dealership practice, suggests dealers look at every line of the balance sheet and ask themselves, "Is there some fat?"

"You can't cut your way to a profit, but you can certainly help in a declining market by having a really close eye on your expenses," Davis said.

The country's two largest dealership groups, AutoNation and Penske Automotive Group, have outlined strategies to reduce costs. AutoNation last month said 2019 would be "challenging" as it announced a $50 million restructuring plan that included the departures of four executives, including its COO, and the elimination of its central region.
Penske also has worked to consolidate offices in large markets such as Phoenix. Last year, Penske cut its traditional advertising spending by 25 percent and is investing some of that back into digital advertising. The group also will assign multiple mechanics to service jobs to speed up the process and cut costs on loaners.
Many dealers are in survival mode, Ricart said.

"They're going back to the mindset of 2008 when we did those lifeboat exercises," he said.
Expenses have begun to catch up with gross profit. Some dealers failed to keep up with some of the cost challenges last year, Ricart said, admitting that his group was one of them. In the fourth quarter, "we didn't make money," he said. "There wasn't any money to be made."
While eliminating bottled water doesn't save a huge amount, every dollar counts. For the most part, dealers are tackling some of their heftiest expenses: employee turnover, floorplan interest and dealership renovations.

Turnover

The cost of labor is a top challenge, said Edmund Reinhard, a partner at accounting firm Crowe.
"It's a war for talent out there right now. And to be able to attract, retain and hire the right people and engage them in a career path is very important because turnover is really a challenge," Reinhard said.
At Penske, the installation of Reynolds and Reynolds Co.'s DocuPad finance and insurance and electronic document management system at its dealerships across the U.S. is an investment approaching $10 million, including training. But the system will reduce the number of necessary F&I managers, CEO Roger Penske said.
"The time to go through a transaction is cut at least in half. Plus, in the office we don't have to have people. We don't have to have people scanning. We don't have to have people looking for deals," Penske told Automotive News in January. "So we'll take out admin costs in the office, and we'll take admin out in the sales process."
David Rosenberg, president of Prime Automotive Group, with 58 stores in New England, aims to streamline, too.

Why are so many people "dipping their beak" into the same transaction, Rosenberg asked at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA last month. Why do dealerships need a business development center agent, a salesperson, a delivery person, a used-car manager, a new-car manager and a desk manager, for example?
"Why do we need all of those people when we can use potentially technology to eliminate some of those positions? It's better for the customer to deal with one person than it is for them to deal with two or three," he said. "You can't create a relationship when you have two or three people dealing with a customer."
Dealerships also are re-evaluating pay plans to determine which positions contribute most to dealership gross profit, said Jodi Kippe, managing partner for the retail dealer services group at Crowe. Some are adopting variable compensation models where pay corresponds with gross profit.

"So gross profit goes up, then they understand they're going to pay more," she said. "But if gross profit goes down, then they're going to need to pay less."
Many dealers face a predicament: How can they have enough employees to offer customers the best experience while also ensuring they can fairly compensate those employees. "They're trying to find that sweet spot," Kippe said.

‘Cholesterol in the veins'

Mounting expenses, falling profits
The average dealership's expense growth outpaced its gross profit growth through November 2018, and total operating profit plummeted. The only expense that dipped was advertising, where many dealers are trying to cut back.
  Cost/gain Change from Nov. 2017
Total expense $6,412,005 5.2%
Total gross profit $6,454,776 3.1%
Total operating profit $42,780 -74%
Gross profit per new-vehicle retailed $1,941 -1.7%
Gross profit per used-vehicle retailed $2,359 Flat
Advertising expense $520,739 -1.6%
Rent and equivalent $734,775 7%
Floorplan interest $53,687 -430%
Source: NADA Data

Rising interest rates make inventory holding costs another big concern. In 2018, the floorplan loans that finance vehicle inventory flipped from a revenue item to a cost item for the average dealership for the first time since 2009, according to NADA. Over the last eight years, when interest rates plummeted, floorplanning became a profit center as automakers provided robust assistance payments as incentives for stores to buy new vehicles.
Through November in 2018, the average U.S. dealership paid $65 per vehicle in floorplan expense, a swing from the year earlier when it took in floorplan revenue of $19 per vehicle, according to NADA. The reversal came about as floorplan assistance failed to keep pace with rising interest rate expense. Overall floorplan interest expense was $53,687 on average, compared with a gain of $16,248 in 2017.
And that expense is unlikely to taper off soon. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate four times last year and plans to raise it twice this year.
Germain Motor Co., with dealerships in Ohio, Michigan and Florida, had a million-dollar increase in floorplan expense in 2018, said John Malishenko, director of operations. While the retailer carried more inventory than the year earlier, much of the spike was driven by rising rates.
Kippe said dealers especially should keep close tabs on inventory levels as sales dip, as "you can quickly get that days' supply up a lot higher than where your target is."
Mike Maroone, CEO at Maroone USA, a four-store group in Colorado Springs, Colo., said his dealerships are being strategic when buying inventory.
"I'm not worried about the size of my inventory," said Maroone, the longtime AutoNation COO who retired in 2015 and bought dealerships of his own in 2017. "I'm worried about getting too much cholesterol in the veins, which obviously is slow-moving merchandise."
When new vehicles have been on the lot for more than 120 days, "you've used up all your floorplan credits. Your salespeople walked around them. Your guests have chosen other products, and you're sitting there being on the wrong foot," he said.
Dean Evans, chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America, said at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA that the automaker is trying to help dealers solve that challenge in part with the use of technology.
"We recognize with interest rates going up now, it's a whole different game when you're paying for that stuff sitting there versus when we weren't for many years," Evans said.

‘Brand monuments'

When it comes to cost pressure, the "gorilla in the room," said dealer Bill Cariss, is dealership upgrade mandates by automakers.
"We obviously want to always provide a wonderful facility for not only our customers but also for our associates," said Cariss, vice president of dealership operations for Holman Enterprises, with stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. "But are we going to sell more cars as a result of it?"
The answer is usually no, Cariss said. The limited return on investment explains why some dealers are getting increasingly vocal about pushing back on the mandates.
The real question, Germain's Malishenko said, is what should a dealership facility be? Not the "brand monuments" they currently are, he said.
"Everybody wants to talk about an online transaction and all the things that the market's moving towards," he said, but the facility demands don't align with changing needs of the consumer.
Some dealers are taking creative approaches to slash costs beyond traditional big-ticket expenses such as dealership renovations. For example, Earnhardt Auto Centers in Chandler, Ariz., is cleaning up its databases used for direct mailers.
Chris Kerr, vice president of marketing for the 21-store dealership group, said he was at the NADA Show last month looking for a data solution. In some stores, Earnhardt Auto estimates 40 percent of databases have errors. And at $1 apiece for each mailing, that adds up, Kerr said.
"It's safe to say that over the course of the year — at a minimum — we could be wasting $1.4 million in mailing" costs, he said.
Cost pressures are stifling auto retailers, Ohio dealer Ricart said.

"The expense line on the graph is now touching the gross line," he said. "That's not helping us grow, helping us reinvest in our company, helping us expand, helping us take care of our customers."

Melissa Burden and David Muller contributed to this report.

