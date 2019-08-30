Dealers across southeast brace as Hurricane Dorian nears

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Auto retailers in the southeast United States prepared for Hurricane Dorian, which slowed over the Bahamas Saturday after gaining intensity, with the threat of a direct strike on South and Central Florida's Atlantic coast diminishing.

Dorian is expected to near Florida’s eastern coast beginning late Monday. Whether it makes landfall in Florida is increasingly uncertain, forecasters say.

The Category 4 storm could make landfall in Georgia or the Carolinas as late as Thursday after losing some of its strength, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The powerful storm is still dangerous, and much of Florida remains in the area that forecasters believe could be struck by heavy wind, rain and storm surge.

On Saturday, as it battered the Bahamas, about 355 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., the storm was generating sustained winds of about 150 mph. It was upgraded to a Category 4 system late Friday, and as of Saturday afternoon was approaching Category 5 speeds with winds over 156 mph.

A stretch of Florida’s Atlantic coast from Deerfield Beach to the Sebastian Inlet was placed under a tropical storm watch on Saturday, indicating the possibility of strong winds in the next 48 hours. South Carolina's governor declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

Earl Stewart, whose Earl Stewart Toyota is but 1,000 yards from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in Lake Park, reflected the experience of a state where it's more common to see a hurricane season with a storm than without one.

"We've been through several hurricanes," Stewart told Automotive News. "We've never had any broken glass. It just doesn't happen the way people think it does. All the trees with coconuts were trimmed and people do all that."

Pointing to the windows in his empty showroom Thursday, Stewart added, "This is probably high-impact glass."

Any real damage to the store would be the psychological effects on his customers, he said, as Floridians tend to put off vehicle purchases and repairs in lieu of hurricane preparation.

At a Publix grocery store across the street from Stewart's store, customers were said to be waiting in line before the store opened on Friday morning because it ran out of water on Thursday.

Dealer groups prepare

AutoNation said its stores were open Saturday and will remain open Sunday. The giant dealership group had its storm team up and running, with teams positioned throughout Florida, company chief marketing officer Marc Cannon said in an email to Automotive News. The company's internal communications hub in Dallas will be giving updates to the company twice daily. The retail group, in the meantime, is taking a wait-and-see approach, and conducting business as usual.