Dealer Van Bortel sues Ford over dealership purchase agreement

New York dealer Kitty Van Bortel has sued Ford Motor Co., claiming the automaker reneged on its plan to allow her to purchase a dealership in western New York state and alleging that gender discrimination is a factor.
Van Bortel and her brother, Howard Van Bortel, who is a minority partner in two of her four dealerships including Van Bortel Ford in East Rochester, N.Y., initially filed a lawsuit Nov. 15 in Monroe County, N.Y. The lawsuit alleges that a Ford representative committed to Kitty Van Bortel around Sept. 8 that it would exercise its right of first refusal on a dealership buy-sell involving the sale of Henderson Ford in nearby Webster, N.Y., and assign her the purchase and sales agreement under the same terms.
Automakers have the right to decline an original buyer on a proposed dealership transaction and instead assign the sale to a buyer it chooses.
The lawsuit claims that Ford, however, ended up rejecting that initial deal outright after Kitty Van Bortel had signed a nondisclosure agreement with the automaker to review the agreement's terms. Van Bortel's complaint says that on about Sept. 17, two Ford representatives told Kitty Van Bortel that the automaker decided not to approve the initial Henderson Ford deal and therefore couldn't assign the purchase agreement to her, breaching their contract. But during that conversation, the Ford representatives verbally promised Kitty Van Bortel that if another buyer entered into a new deal to buy Henderson Ford, that Ford would still exercise its right of first refusal and assign the deal to her, according to the complaint.