Dealer optimism rides into Q1

The index measures dealer optimism on a quarterly basis. The latest survey was conducted Jan. 26 through Feb. 7, following President Joe Biden's inauguration and improving pandemic trends but before the worst of the winter storms blew through the country. Cox surveyed 1,058 dealers — 599 franchised and 459 independent. Responses are weighted by dealership type and sales volume and used to calculate what's known as a diffusion index, in which a number greater than 50 indicates that dealers view conditions as positive.

Franchised dealers' view of the current market scored a 61 — the same as last quarter. Looking ahead, they see blue skies and a strong used-vehicle business. Their expectations of the vehicle market for the next 90 days scored 68, up from 58 the previous quarter and the third-highest mark in index history.

"The outlook could only be topped if we go back in time to the beginning of 2018, when tax reform had just been implemented and was tremendously boosting expectations for the year and, notably, the spring," Smoke said.

Respondents indicated reasons to be thankful in the survey comments.

One franchised dealer wrote: "Pent up demand. Much better availability of [new-vehicle] inventory.

Likelihood of more COVID related stimulus. Calming of economic and political situations impacting volatility in markets."

Impacts from the coronavirus returned to the top of a list of factors franchised dealers cited as holding business back. That bumped the political climate from the top spot — the fourth-quarter survey had been fielded in the days immediately following the presidential election in November.

Inventory constraints continued as the No. 2 concern. Specifically, franchised dealers scored new-vehicle inventory levels in negative territory, at 44, worse than 48 in the fourth quarter but better than the abysmal score of 29 in last year's third quarter.