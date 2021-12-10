Dealer optimism, profitability still strong

Auto dealers see market conditions as being stronger than before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, yet they are pessimistic about the new-vehicle sales environment.

Franchised dealers polled for the fourth-quarter Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index viewed the new-vehicle sales environment more pessimistically than any other time in the survey's four-plus-year history — other than during last year's first full quarter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, retailers still viewed overall market conditions as better than before the virus disrupted the country in early 2020. That optimism has been strong in 2021, though it has ebbed slightly since peaking in the second quarter.

Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke told Automotive News that, when controlling for seasonality, auto retailing is in a much better place than a year ago, "which is astounding considering the inventory issues."

Franchised dealers had similar optimism about the next three months. Though dealerships are grappling with low new-vehicle supplies because of the microchip shortage, they also are enjoying strong pricing power, which has led to record profitability this year.

Heading into winter, dealers were more optimistic about the next three months' vehicle market than they were a year ago. But they described their costs as worse than they did last year.

The Cox survey asks dealers how they perceived the past 90 days, gauges their outlook for the next three months and identifies key factors affecting their optimism or pessimism. Cox surveyed 1,123 dealers — 595 franchised and 528 independent — for the fourth quarter. Cox weighs responses by dealership type and sales volume to calculate a diffusion index. An index number greater than 50 indicates dealers view conditions as positive.

Dealers' overall sentiment about the vehicle market continued to cool though was still strong, scoring 60 in the fourth-quarter survey — down from 62 in the second quarter but up from 49 a year ago. Franchised dealers had a more positive view of the market than independent dealers, rating it 70 — down from 73 in the second quarter but up from 61 in the year-ago quarter. Franchised dealer outlook for the next 90 days dipped slightly, coming in at 69, though that still is considered strongly positive.

Yet dealers viewed the current new-vehicle sales environment as weak, producing a score of 45. It was one of only two times the index dipped below 50 in the survey's existence. The other was in the second quarter of 2020, the COVID-19 economic ground zero, which drew a 39.

Many survey respondents called out higher costs.

"Prices on everything have been rising, including parts, accessories, etc.," a Toyota dealer in the South said. "Also, the shortage of workers has caused wages to rise sharply."

Related Articles
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: N.A. vehicle-loss forecast pared
Inventory levels slip, still below 1 million
Dealership Buy-SellDealership Buy-Sell: This Automotive News feature lists dealership acquisitions as reported by brokers, news media and official announcements. See our list of buy-sells and submit details of your deals here.

Kayla Reynolds

Kayla Reynolds, Cox Automotive manager of economic and industry insights, told Automotive News that labor-related cost pressure was a frequently cited concern.

"Employees have been interviewing with the competition," a Ford dealer in the Midwest said. "They offer more money for them to leave us, and we have to counter that with more money than they offered just to keep them from leaving."

Franchised dealers' sentiment around profitability dipped slightly but at 81 still posted among the highest scores ever seen on the survey. That was down from 82 in the second quarter of 2021 and 86 in the third quarter but still more than 10 points beyond any other previous quarter in the survey's existence and up 30 points from pre-pandemic levels.

Same headwinds
Franchised dealers say limited inventory remains their top concern, according to the 4th-quarter Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index survey. And there was no change from the 3rd quarter in the top 5 factors dealers identified as holding back business. But some factors have shifted in significance compared with a year ago.
 Q4 2021Q3 2021Q4 2020
Limited inventory71%73%44%
Market conditions31%33%29%
COVID-19 impact29%27%39%
Economy26%22%33%
Political climate21%19%48%

While dealers feel little pressure to lower prices, Smoke said they aren't necessarily able to pass on the full magnitude of rising wholesale costs for used vehicles.

"Used cars are too expensive for our customers," a Toyota dealership in the Northeast said. "The nationalization of the wholesale market has limited our ability to find used cars at a price point that is both attractive to our customers and provides room for profit."

Yet overall profitability remains robust — and probably will stay that way for quite a while, Smoke said.

"As long as new-vehicle supply continues to be ... constrained relative to what it's been historically, it's likely to continue to be favorable," Smoke said. "We don't have a lot of confidence it's going to last more than five years. We have a lot of confidence that it's not going away next year. So it's somewhere in the middle, and dealers have some time to continue to enjoy some of the best profits they've ever had."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
After acquisitions, Asbury to sell 2 Lexus dealerships
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Fox Ford of Waynesburg in Pennsylvania
Dealer anniversary
After acquisitions, Asbury to sell 2 Lexus dealerships
Inventory levels slip, still below 1 million
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive