Dealer optimism, profitability still strong

Franchised dealers polled for the fourth-quarter Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index viewed the new-vehicle sales environment more pessimistically than any other time in the survey's four-plus-year history — other than during last year's first full quarter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, retailers still viewed overall market conditions as better than before the virus disrupted the country in early 2020. That optimism has been strong in 2021, though it has ebbed slightly since peaking in the second quarter.

Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke told Automotive News that, when controlling for seasonality, auto retailing is in a much better place than a year ago, "which is astounding considering the inventory issues."

Franchised dealers had similar optimism about the next three months. Though dealerships are grappling with low new-vehicle supplies because of the microchip shortage, they also are enjoying strong pricing power, which has led to record profitability this year.

Heading into winter, dealers were more optimistic about the next three months' vehicle market than they were a year ago. But they described their costs as worse than they did last year.