Dealer Bernie Moreno unable to buy back Cleveland-area dealership

Dealer Bernie Moreno, who last month announced he would run for U.S. Senate in Ohio, wasn't able to buy back his old Cleveland Motorsports dealership after all.
Terry Rafih, CEO of Rafih Auto Group in Windsor, Ontario, who in March 2019 bought the dealership selling Aston Martin, Bentley and Rolls-Royce in North Olmsted, Ohio, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche stores from Moreno, said he opted to keep the luxury dealership.
"We were doing a handshake deal, and then Bernie decided that he was going to go into politics," Rafih told Automotive News. "So the deal changed on many, many different occasions. So finally on the first week of April, I called Bernie, and I said, 'Look, I think you need to go do your politics, and I'm just going to keep the whole deal.' And that's what happened."