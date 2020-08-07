DARCARS buys 2 Lexus stores, 1 Infiniti dealership

DARCARS Automotive Group, one of the nation's largest privately owned dealership groups, has acquired three luxury dealerships in New York and Connecticut, expanding its footprint deeper into the Northeast.

The group on Friday said it purchased Lexus of Mount Kisco in New York and Lexus of Greenwich and Greenwich Infiniti in Connecticut.

The stores have been rebranded as DARCARS Lexus of Mount Kisco, DARCARS Lexus of Greenwich and DARCARS Infiniti of Greenwich.

Terms of the purchases weren't disclosed. The stores were operated by dealer principal Sam Scatterday.

"On behalf of everyone at DARCARS Automotive Group, I want to express how excited we are to bring the DARCARS experience to the cities and surrounding communities of Greenwich and Mt. Kisco," John Darvish, CEO of DARCARS, said in a statement. "We have been welcomed with open arms by the residents of our Englewood, N.J. location and are thrilled to be expanding in the New York City metro [area] with these locations in Connecticut and New York."

In late February, DARCARS bought its first New Jersey store, Lexus of Englewood, out of a bankruptcy auction and renamed the store DARCARS Lexus of Englewood. DARCARS agreed to pay $27.3 million for the store, not including leased property, according to court records.

The dealership group, founded in 1977, also has locations in Virginia, Maryland and Florida.

DARCARS of Bethesda, Md., ranks No. 39 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 21,527 new vehicles in 2019.