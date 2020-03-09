Cox survey: Dealers are upbeat on spring sales

Though dealers said they were hiring to boost sales performance, they also noted that the cost of additional employees is weighing on profits. Hiring costs, higher wages and managing turnover were frequent complaints among dealers' responses.
"Labor costs are growing — hard to find good help, especially entry-level labor," said a BMW dealer in the Midwest. "Had to increase hourly wages to attract better applicants."
Other factors dinging dealer sentiment in the first quarter included weather concerns and complicated automaker incentive programs.
The survey, which gauges dealers' perceptions of the past 90 days and expectations for the next three months, identifies key factors affecting retailers' optimism or pessimism.
The latest survey had 1,084 dealer respondents — 606 franchised dealers and 478 independents.
Responses are weighted by dealership type and sales volume and used to calculate what Cox calls a diffusion index, in which a number greater than 50 indicates that dealers view conditions as positive.
Franchised dealers measured the current market as positive, with a score of 55. They judged the market 90 days in the future even better, with a score of 66. That reflects optimism about a good spring selling season, with tax returns expected to fuel sales.
Sentiment about used-vehicle sales was especially strong.
Franchised dealers scored used-vehicle sales 72, a full 25 points above independent dealers. That gap, according to Cox, is the largest ever recorded.
Best-in-class franchised dealerships are selling as many used vehicles as new vehicles — or even more, Smoke said.
"There's no question that if you were to survey franchised dealers and ask them what their business priorities are, the used department would land in the top three," he said. "My guess is, it will land in No. 1."