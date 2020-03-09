Cox survey: Dealers are upbeat on spring sales

The survey measures dealer optimism on a quarterly basis. Franchised dealers participating in the first- quarter 2020 survey, conducted Jan. 27 through Feb. 10, were buoyed by the strong start to the year, making them "the most optimistic we have seen since the beginning of 2018," Smoke said.Used-vehicle sales remained a bright spot, though economic and political uncertainty weighed on dealers' minds. The survey overlapped with the conclusion of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Some economic concerns came to pass as February ended with U.S. stocks plunging. If the survey would have been taken "fresh off the carnage of the stock market declines," dealer sentiment scores would be "directionally lower, if not statistically significantly lower," Smoke told Automotive News last week.

Some analysts expect coronavirus concerns will hinder new-vehicle sales. Even so, Smoke said many dealers around the country don't believe it will have a big impact.

"My experience with dealers has been that they tend to be a little bit more that the glass is still half full rather than half empty," Smoke said, "and so I feel like they may be still relatively optimistic about the year."

While the Federal Reserve's decision last week to make an emergency half-point cut in interest rates could bolster new-vehicle sales, Cox predicts the immediate impact will be minor and that the move was designed to lower any risk that the coronavirus would trigger a recession.

Perennial dealer concerns — market conditions and competition from other stores — topped the list of factors franchised dealers said were holding back business. The political climate tied with weather concerns for third on that list.