Cox subsidiary NextGear Capital names new president

Cox Automotive named Scott Maybee its new president of subsidiary NextGear Capital, effective Monday. The move comes after three top executives left NextGear Capital in July .

Maybee was general manager of Manheim Northstar Minnesota and is former vice president of sales operations for Nissan Canada Finance. He will report to Mark Bowser, executive vice president and CFO of Cox Automotive.

In July, Shane O'Dell, former president of Cox Automotive Financial Solutions Group; Randy Dohse, senior vice president of sales and operations; and Eric Hurst, vice president of operations, all left NextGear Capital.

Dave Horan, who served as interim president of NextGear Capital, will continue his position as vice president of finance for the company, Cox Automotive said in a statement Monday.

"At Manheim, Scott successfully established a culture of transparency and rigorous process management while positively impacting employee morale and driving aggressive organic business growth," Bowser said in the release. "He and his team ultimately raised sales revenue, customer retention and operating margins."

NextGear Capital provides flexible lines of floorplan credit for dealers to purchase new- and used-vehicle inventory.