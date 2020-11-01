COVID-19 brings out worst — and best — reviews

Some social media criticisms of dealerships end up going better.
When Matt Friedman, co-founder of metro Detroit public relations firm Tanner Friedman, took his wife's leased vehicle to his local dealership in Farmington Hills, Mich., last week for an oil change, he noticed some employees weren't wearing masks properly. Friedman took to Twitter to message the store: "@SellersBuickGMC Was there for service today. Good experience but a lot of noses exposed by employees who should be really masked if you are serious about COVID. Please."
He wasn't looking to get anyone in trouble but wanted dealership managers to know what was going on, Friedman said.
"Businesses seem to pay attention to comments on Twitter," he added. "My experience with car dealerships is leaving voicemails, about anything, does not work."
General Manager Pat Hogan said managers quickly learned of the tweet and, after discussing it with employees, immediately changed the dealership's mask policy.
Now, all employees wear masks at all times, whether inside or outside, Hogan said. Previously, employees wore masks while moving around the store but could remove them behind sneeze guards while seated at their desks.
"Ever since that particular post came in ... we felt the best way we could enforce it totally — without having mask police around — is just to mask up at all times while you're in the building," Hogan said.
Friedman said he was satisfied. "The management did all the right things," he said.
Even if dealerships do everything they're supposed to, they can still face pressure.
Asbury Automotive Group Inc. CEO David Hult said the group has gotten mixed feedback, though most comments he sees online are positive. He personally got a message from a customer who refused to shop at one of the group's Atlanta stores because of its requirement that shoppers wear masks.
"We hate to lose the business ... but we're not going to compromise that for the health and safety of any of our associates or customers," Hult said. "We personally have had one of our associates pass away from the virus. There's nothing more important than safety."
As for Bigg, he said he just wants to leave the incident with Bill Collins Ford-Lincoln behind him. But he's not interested in taking down the YouTube video.
Wearing masks, Bigg said, "is not a best practice" for businesses today. "It's life or death."