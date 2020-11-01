COVID-19 brings out worst — and best — reviews

In an online comment, Bill Collins Ford-Lincoln described what happened with Bigg's Fusion as an "isolated incident."

According to Bigg's dashcam footage, the technician pulled up to a Circle K convenience store around 4 p.m. July 21. "Aw, damn it," he said. "I ain't got a f---ing mask."

There are rustling sounds, as if he is rifling through Bigg's items, followed by the sound of a latch clicking open. The technician swears. More rustling. He drives to another store, Cox's Smokers Outlet. As he waits in the drive-through lane, the technician is heard coughing several times.

He asks for a pack of Marlboro Menthol Lights at the window and tells the employee he forgot his mask, which is why he didn't come inside as he usually does. "I'll be back for some beer," he said before driving off. "I'm in a customer's car. I don't think that would look too good."

Dealership owner Collins said he didn't accept excuses for the technician's behavior, nor did the technician offer them.

"He conveyed that he was completely culpable for his behavior, just like the customer is culpable for his behavior," Collins said, referring to Bigg having posted the video online despite being asked not to. He called Bigg's online description of the video defamatory.

Collins added that the issue "may end up in litigation," though he declined to elaborate. Bigg said he had no interest in taking legal action against the store. After seeing the video, Bigg said he wanted the dealership to refund his repair bill and rental car expense and to sanitize his vehicle. Bigg said the store denied him a refund.

Collins said his dealership follows broad public health guidance and sanitizes customer cars before working on them and again before they are returned to their owners. He said Bigg's vehicle was sanitized before it was returned and that the dealership offered to sanitize it again after the customer complained. Bigg disputed both points to Automotive News, saying his Fusion's interior had the same layer of dust upon its return that it had when it went in for service.

Collins said the employee, whom he described as a "top technician," is still working at the store.