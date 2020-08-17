Could a decade of stability in dealership count be ending?

The number of new vehicles sold on average at U.S. dealerships will plunge in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic pushes down total industry sales. But it's too early to know whether that will translate to more dealerships shutting for good, according to Urban Science, a consulting firm that tracks the franchised dealership count in the U.S.
That drop in dealership throughput for 2020, to a forecasted 734 new vehicles per store from 940 in 2019, comes more than a decade after the last big plunge during the Great Recession. After vehicle sales dropped in the 2008-2009 period, the U.S. dealership count also tumbled, from 20,000-plus franchised stores to 17,659 in 2010.