Could a decade of stability in dealership count be ending?

With this year's pandemic, U.S. new-vehicle sales skidded 33 percent to 2.97 million in the second quarter as Americans hunkered down and many showrooms

were shuttered by state orders. For the first six months, U.S. new-vehicle deliveries dropped 23 percent to 6.48 million.

But nearly 90 percent of U.S. dealerships were helped through the period by the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program. And after severe declines in business in March and April, U.S. dealerships have reported a robust rebound in sales and profit beginning in May.

Urban Science's 2020 throughput estimate of 734 new vehicles sold per franchised dealership in the U.S. — based on a forecast of up to 13.5 million new light vehicles being sold this year — would mark the lowest level for that marker since it came in at 719 in 2011.

Throughput during the Great Recession bottomed out at 564 new vehicles per store in 2009, the firm said. It rose to a peak of 966 in 2015 and has since been in the mid-900 range.

Where the measurement ends up for 2020 — and whether the severity of the drop pushes a significant number of dealerships to close — will be determined over the next five months.