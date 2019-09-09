A Corvette dealer's vow: I will not mark up

The 2020 Corvette drew about 2,200 people in August during two days on display at Les Stanford Chevrolet.

The new Corvette is one of General Motors' hottest cars in recent memory.

Online interest is off the charts. When the car is displayed at dealerships, large crowds gather. And dealers have taken thousands of deposits for the $59,995 sports car.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's popularity means there will be a second "market adjustment" sticker at some dealerships that requires early customers to pay thousands over the suggested price. So the car could be a gravy train for some dealers.

But not all of them.

A list on a popular Corvette online forum shows more than 50 Chevrolet dealers who have pledged to sell the eighth-generation Corvette Stingray for sticker price and no more. On that list is one of the nation's highest volume Corvette dealerships, Les Stanford Chevrolet in Dearborn, Mich.

"We believe in creating a customer not for one vehicle, but for many vehicles, customers who will think about us in the future," said Paul Stanford, who with his brother, Gary, has run the store since the early 1980s. "Unfortunately, there are dealers across the United States with addendum stickers putting $5,000 to $10,000 over sticker price. And we've never done that.

"My position is really simple," he said. "There's a margin in the MSRP for us that we feel is fair. And that's what we sell a car for."

A general manager at another Chevrolet dealership, who did not want to be identified, disagrees. He said he stopped selling Corvettes for the sticker price when he observed his customers buying his cars and flipping them for profit. He said one customer made $30,000 off the resale of a ZR1.

"We have tried, on hot models in the past, to do MSRP," the general manager said. "And the guests who buy them flip them for a profit. It makes it very hard to decide who should be first."

That store has 300 customers in line for the 2020 Corvette and intends to charge $10,000 over sticker price on them — a potential windfall of $3 million. And considering the enthusiasm for the redesigned 2020, that could be $3 million in a short period.

"The demand is unlike anything I have ever seen in my 19 years in the car business," the general manager said. "It won't last forever."

Winning hearts

Stanford admits that he could charge over sticker to one-time customers he'll never see again, and that would boost the store's bottom line. But the dealership's national reputation is worth more than short-term profit, he said.

"In the world today, there are too many situations where people feel they are being taken advantage of," Stanford said. "In doing that, dealers are trying to extract as much as they possibly can from that customer, and they ignore the fact that that customer could be their customer for many years if they treat them fairly."

The Stanford store, a few miles from Ford Motor Co.'s headquarters, bills itself as "America's Corvette King," and claims it was third in the nation last year in Corvette sales. Stanford's store has been allocated 608 of the 2020 Corvettes. As of early September, 600 of them had customer deposits.

Chevrolet spokesman Kevin Kelly said 2,255 Chevrolet dealers — three-fourths of Chevrolet's U.S. dealer network — have signed up to sell the new car.

GM does not take a position on Corvette pricing.

"It's important to note that MSRP stands for Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price," GM spokeswoman Kelly Wysocki wrote in an e-mail. "GM dealers are independent businesses that privately negotiate the final sales price of vehicles with purchasers. However, we look forward to working with our dealers to provide an excellent buying and ownership experience."

Stanford said he understands why some Chevrolet dealers — particularly small ones who might get only one or two Corvettes — might charge over sticker. They have to earn as much profit as they can on everything they sell, he acknowledged. According to the National Automobile Dealers Association's June Average Dealership Profile, net profit from new-vehicle sales are at a historic low — dealers are losing about $735 per vehicle on average.

But refraining from marking them up is a long-running practice at Les Stanford Chevrolet. The dealer said he has sold past Corvettes to customers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The store's policy of charging no more than sticker price earns repeat sales from local as well as out-of-state buyers, Stanford said. Many of his customers for the 2020 Corvette are coming from outside his market, and Stanford doesn't view them as one-time buyers. His claims are backed up by reviews posted by the store's customers on The Corvette Forum.

But he is a car dealer, after all, Stanford added. He tries to boost his profit per vehicle by offering customers add-ons such as wheel upgrades, tire and wheel coverage and other protection products. Any or all of those can be declined by the buyer.

A tough call

Charging more than the sticker price for hot vehicles is not unusual. Recent examples include the Jeep Gladiator, the Hellcat version of the Dodge Challenger and the new Toyota Supra. Customers who yearn to be first to own a highly sought-after vehicle understand that the second sticker is part of the price they pay to be at the head of the line, said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

Charging over sticker risks angering some customers and reinforcing greedy-dealer stereotypes, but Brauer says dealers who charge more than sticker for in-demand cars are not the bad guys.

Photo
At Les Stanford Chevrolet, dealers Paul Stanford, left, and Gary Stanford won’t pad ?the sticker price of the 2020 Corvette.

"It's important to keep a couple of things in mind," Brauer said. "There's the dealer's option to charge over or not charge over, and then there's the consumer's willingness to pay over. Like most things in life, it takes two to tango. If everybody refused to pay over sticker, it would be impossible for a dealer to charge over sticker.

"I always put as much blame on the people who pay over sticker as on the dealer who charges it. Ultimately, a dealer is a business. And what is a business supposed to do at all times? Maximize their profits."

Hottest Corvette ever?

And the 2020 Corvette offers an opportunity.

With a 0 to 60 mph time of less than 3 seconds, a top speed of 194 mph, a 495-hp V-8 engine mounted behind the driver and a starting price, including shipping, of $59,995, interest in the redesigned version has exploded beyond the car's core group of graying customers.

Chevrolet introduced the car July 18 in Tustin, Calif., at a lavish event in an old blimp hangar. It featured astronauts, video productions, classic Corvettes of all years and plenty of technical displays.

Over the next three days, 750,000 people visited the car's page on Chevrolet.com. By the end of July, some 1.3 million people had visited the Corvette's configurator looking at colors, options and features.

CNET reported that visitors logged more than 152,000 hours building 940,000 Corvettes. An episode on the car by "Jay Leno's Garage" racked up more than 4 million YouTube views.

Chevrolet followed the introduction by putting the car on a nationwide tour that stopped at Chevy dealerships, including Les Stanford, in late August. The local response mirrored online interest.

"It was unbelievable. That's all I can say," Stanford said of the crowds that came to his store to see the car. Porters cleared four rows of new cars just so that potential Corvette buyers could park their cars.

"We had them lining up Tuesday morning at 7 a.m., waiting until we opened at 9 a.m. I have never seen anything like that that drew this amount of attention. It's just unbelievable," he said.

He estimates around 2,200 people came to his store over two days to look at the new Corvette.

But still, he said, all those crowds did not loosen the store's resolve to stick to the sticker price.

