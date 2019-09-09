A Corvette dealer's vow: I will not mark up

The new Corvette is one of General Motors' hottest cars in recent memory.

Online interest is off the charts. When the car is displayed at dealerships, large crowds gather. And dealers have taken thousands of deposits for the $59,995 sports car.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's popularity means there will be a second "market adjustment" sticker at some dealerships that requires early customers to pay thousands over the suggested price. So the car could be a gravy train for some dealers.

But not all of them.

A list on a popular Corvette online forum shows more than 50 Chevrolet dealers who have pledged to sell the eighth-generation Corvette Stingray for sticker price and no more. On that list is one of the nation's highest volume Corvette dealerships, Les Stanford Chevrolet in Dearborn, Mich.

"We believe in creating a customer not for one vehicle, but for many vehicles, customers who will think about us in the future," said Paul Stanford, who with his brother, Gary, has run the store since the early 1980s. "Unfortunately, there are dealers across the United States with addendum stickers putting $5,000 to $10,000 over sticker price. And we've never done that.

"My position is really simple," he said. "There's a margin in the MSRP for us that we feel is fair. And that's what we sell a car for."

A general manager at another Chevrolet dealership, who did not want to be identified, disagrees. He said he stopped selling Corvettes for the sticker price when he observed his customers buying his cars and flipping them for profit. He said one customer made $30,000 off the resale of a ZR1.

"We have tried, on hot models in the past, to do MSRP," the general manager said. "And the guests who buy them flip them for a profit. It makes it very hard to decide who should be first."

That store has 300 customers in line for the 2020 Corvette and intends to charge $10,000 over sticker price on them — a potential windfall of $3 million. And considering the enthusiasm for the redesigned 2020, that could be $3 million in a short period.

"The demand is unlike anything I have ever seen in my 19 years in the car business," the general manager said. "It won't last forever."