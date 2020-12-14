Competency hearing in Brockman case sought

"For as long as he could, Mr. Brockman tried to rely on his former high intellect and decades of experience, as well as the support and assistance of his wife and business colleagues, in an effort to continue to lead or at least contribute to the business that he built," Stephens wrote in the motion. "He knows now that he can no longer do so."

Reynolds and Reynolds declined to comment last week about when the company was informed of Brockman's diagnosis, and whether he oversaw daily management of the company afterward. His attorneys did not immediately respond to questions seeking comment.

A Reynolds spokesman has declined to disclose the company's ownership structure but told Automotive News via email that "Mr. Brockman is not a share owner in the company."

Reynolds and Reynolds declined to provide more details about his ownership history. Brockman's attorneys did not immediately respond to questions.

Included in the defense attorneys' filing are letters from multiple doctors who evaluated Brockman, submitted in January 2020 at the request of defense attorneys, noting they did not believe Brockman would be able to assist in his defense against what were then potential criminal charges.

Attorneys have said Brockman has known about the government's investigation for years. Brockman's attorneys wrote in their motion last week that Brockman did not notify them about his health problems until July 2019, and "even then, he did so to ask for understanding that he may need things repeated or explained more simply; he never asked if this would have an impact on the then on-going investigation."

In evaluations, doctors noted increasing difficulties with Brockman's ability to process and retain information, according to the court filing.

Additionally, "the doctors describe the impact of Mr. Brockman's medical condition as characterized by what they refer to as 'confabulation': when asked a question, Mr. Brockman's dementia will cause his brain to fabricate information to fill in for gaps in his memory," Stephens wrote in the motion for a competency hearing.

"He will believe that the information that he is providing is correct, but it will be the result of distortions in how his brain is functioning."

Also, his attorneys said their interactions with Brockman have been consistent with those of medical professionals, observing his difficulty with such tasks as relating past information and evaluating documents.